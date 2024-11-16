Paula Badosa reveals what Emma Raducanu gifted her for 27th birthday

Emma Raducanu sent a handwritten note along with gifts to Paula Badosa for the Spaniard's 27th birthday. The Brit was among several of Badosa's friends from the tennis world who wished her on her big day.

Badosa had a bittersweet 27th birthday on Thursday, November 15, marked by warm wishes from friends and loved ones, alongside a tough loss on the court. Competing in Malaga at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, she faced Iga Swiatek in a critical tie between Spain and Poland. Despite Badosa's efforts, Swiatek secured the win, and Poland advanced with a 2-0 victory.

Off the court, Badosa's birthday was filled with thoughtful gestures. On Instagram, she shared heartfelt wishes from close friends Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka. Her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, sent her beautiful bouquets and called her his "favorite girl" in a sweet tribute that Badosa reshared.

Raducanu, also in Malaga for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, made Badosa’s day extra special. Just two days after Badosa celebrated Raducanu’s 22nd birthday with a touching Instagram stories post, the Brit reciprocated with her own warm message.

Raducanu playfully referenced their Scorpio bond and the nicknames they’ve given each other—Paulita and Emmita.

"Happy birthday my [scorpion] sis, us together is trouble. To many more laughs and hugs"

Later, Badosa revealed another surprise from Raducanu—a handwritten note paired with thoughtful gifts. Sharing a photo of the note on her Instagram stories, Badosa tagged Raducanu and wrote:

"The sweetest"

Paula Badosa's reaction to Emma Raducanu's gift on her Instagram stories post. (Image: Instagram @paulabadosa)

Paula Badosa looks forward to 'holidays' as Emma Raducanu prepares for Billie Jean King Cup Finals QF

Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

Paula Badosa ended her season after retiring from the Ningbo Open semifinal and withdrawing from the Japan Open. She expressed pride in her comeback season as she raced back into the WTA Top 15 after dropping out of the Top 100 earlier in the year.

The only event left for her this year was the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She represented Spain against Poland in Malaga. But after the team's exit, Badosa's season has officially ended. She uploaded an Instagram stories post in high spirits announcing her holidays. She wrote:

"Holidays! Happy me"

Paula Badosa's Instagram stories post. (Image: Instagram @paulabadosa)

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu will continue her journey at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following Great Britain's impressive win over Germany. Katie Boulter and Raducanu won their singles matches in straight sets to help Team GB advance. They will next play defending champions Canada in the quarterfinals on Sunday, November 17.

