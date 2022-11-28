Emma Raducanu reveals hilarious 2023 resolution and it involves "food and drinks"

Emma Raducanu played her first full season on tour in 2022. The 2021 US Open champion, who is enjoying her off-season, recently revealed her hilarious New Year’s resolution on social media.

She shared a picture of herself involved in a clumsy situation as she spilled coffee on herself while walking on the streets, carrying shopping bags. The British player was embarrassed by the awkward situation and wished for her to have a better sense of coordination in 2023 when it came to food and drinks.

"2023 resolution: Wish I could just make my mouth with food and drinks," she joked.

Emma Raducanu on Instagram

Apart from her hilarious off-court resolution for 2023, the 20-year-old recently revealed what she's looking forward to on the tennis court in the upcoming year. Emma Raducanu said that she is hoping for an injury-free season and is looking to establish a strong physical foundation.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the tour. It was only my first full year in 2022...and to remain injury-free as much as possible - that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future," she said.

The rising tennis star also confirmed that she would be kick-starting 2023 by competing at the WTA 250 ASB Women’s Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Raducanu expressed her desire to not only play at the tournament but also explore the scenic country.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to New Zealand,” she said. "I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing. I have heard the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst I’m there."

"It’s like she has no breathing room" – Billie Jean King on Emma Raducanu facing extreme public scrutiny

Emma Raducanu was subjected to immense public scrutiny in 2022

Emma Raducanu created history in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam at the US Open. The youngster was, however, unable to replicate her results in 2022 and took flak for her slump in form.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was unhappy with the scrutiny Raducanu faced and requested that the public give her some breathing room.

"It’s important for her to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul," King said. “Our job is to give her time and space. Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her."

“I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time,” she said.

