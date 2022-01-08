Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule

Emma Raducanu is all set to kick off her 2022 season at the Sydney Tennis Classic next week, where she has drawn 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in the first round.

Raducanu was initially going to begin her season at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. But the 2021 US Open champion tested positive for COVID-19 in December when she was in Abu Dhabi to compete in an exhibition event. Since she was in isolation and didn't have a lot of time to practice, she withdrew from the event in Melbourne.

The Brit utilized the time to train extra hard and get ready for her next tournament in Sydney.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu will compete at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic, which is to be held from January 10-15. The tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2019, is a WTA 500 event featuring a 30-player field.

With seven players from the top 10, including World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic competing in the event, it is shaping up to be a must-see tournament.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 French Open.

Emma Raducanu's first-round opponent at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic is World No. 9 Iga Swiatek. They've not played against each other prior to this.

Swiatek competed at the Adelaide International this week, where she beat top players such as Victoria Azarenka and Leylah Fernandez before losing to Barty in the semis. The former Roland Garros champion is a formidable opponent and Raducanu will be thoroughly tested from the get-go.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

The order of play and match time haven't been announced yet.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

