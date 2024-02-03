Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Abu Dhabi Open 2024, R1

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face off against Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.
Raducanu made her comeback at this year's ASB Classic following an injury layoff. While she got the better of Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round, the Brit was unable to get past Elina Svitolina after that.
Raducanu then headed to the Australian Open and eased past Shelby Rogers in her opener without breaking a sweat. For the third year in a row, she couldn't make it further than the second round, as this time she was defeated by Wang Yafan.
Where is Emma Raducanu playing?
Raducanu is currently participating in the Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament. This will be the third edition of the event, while the Brit will be competing here for the first time.
Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?
Raducanu's first round opponent is World No. 36 Marie Bouzkova. The Czech started the season with a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic in singles, while making the final in doubles.
Bouzkova's results got progressively worse after that. She lost in the second round of the Hobart International and failed to make it past the opening hurdle of the Australian Open in both singles and doubles.
Bouzkova was initially supposed to go through the qualifying rounds in Abu Dhabi, but made it to the main draw after a couple of withdrawals.
Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova match schedule
The two are set to contest their first round match on either Monday or Tuesday, which will be known once the order of play is out.
Date: February 5/6, 2024.
Time: TBA.
Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova streaming details
Viewers can catch Raducanu and Bouzkova duking it out live on the following channels and sites:
Sky Sports - United Kingdom
beIN SPORTS - Australia & France
Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands
TVA - Canada
Supertennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Canal+ - Poland
ESPN - Latin America
Sportsmax - Caribbean
Telia - Estonia
TV2 - Denmark
DigiSport - Romania
Eleven Sports - Portugal
Match4 - Hungary
O2 - Czech Republic
Playsports/Telenet - Belgium
PragoSports/RTVS - Slovakia
Setanta - Baltics, CIS & Ukraine
Sportklub - Balkans
DAZN - Spain & Japan
TapDMV - Philippines
Astro - Malaysia & Brunei
NOW TV - Hong Kong
Reddentes Sports/Champions TV/Emtek - Indonesia
Spark - New Zealand
Sportcast - Chinese Taipei
Starhub - Singapore
Truevisions - Thailand
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.