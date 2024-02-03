Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Abu Dhabi Open 2024, R1

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face off against Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Raducanu made her comeback at this year's ASB Classic following an injury layoff. While she got the better of Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round, the Brit was unable to get past Elina Svitolina after that.

Raducanu then headed to the Australian Open and eased past Shelby Rogers in her opener without breaking a sweat. For the third year in a row, she couldn't make it further than the second round, as this time she was defeated by Wang Yafan.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently participating in the Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament. This will be the third edition of the event, while the Brit will be competing here for the first time.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Marie Bouzkova at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic.

Raducanu's first round opponent is World No. 36 Marie Bouzkova. The Czech started the season with a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic in singles, while making the final in doubles.

Bouzkova's results got progressively worse after that. She lost in the second round of the Hobart International and failed to make it past the opening hurdle of the Australian Open in both singles and doubles.

Bouzkova was initially supposed to go through the qualifying rounds in Abu Dhabi, but made it to the main draw after a couple of withdrawals.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova match schedule

The two are set to contest their first round match on either Monday or Tuesday, which will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: February 5/6, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova streaming details

Viewers can catch Raducanu and Bouzkova duking it out live on the following channels and sites:

Sky Sports - United Kingdom

beIN SPORTS - Australia & France

Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands

TVA - Canada

Supertennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Canal+ - Poland

ESPN - Latin America

Sportsmax - Caribbean

Telia - Estonia

TV2 - Denmark

DigiSport - Romania

Eleven Sports - Portugal

Match4 - Hungary

O2 - Czech Republic

Playsports/Telenet - Belgium

PragoSports/RTVS - Slovakia

Setanta - Baltics, CIS & Ukraine

Sportklub - Balkans

DAZN - Spain & Japan

TapDMV - Philippines

Astro - Malaysia & Brunei

NOW TV - Hong Kong

Reddentes Sports/Champions TV/Emtek - Indonesia

Spark - New Zealand

Sportcast - Chinese Taipei

Starhub - Singapore

Truevisions - Thailand

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.