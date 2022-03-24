Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 2nd Round

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will launch her 2022 Miami Open campaign on Thursday against World No. 53 Katerina Siniakova.

Since her fairytale run to the title at Flushing Meadows last year, the Brit has posted underwhelming results on the tour. She has managed to make the quarterfinals just once in seven events.

The 19-year-old is still getting used to the rigors of the tour and it may take her some more time to become consistent.

Nevertheless, Raducanu has put up a great fight in some of her losses. She is coming off a tough third-round defeat to Petra Martic at Indian Wells, where the Croat edged her 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5.

The 11th seed will be keen to make amends in Miami when she squares off against Siniakova in her first match of the tournament.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is making her debut at the Miami Open, the third WTA 1000 event of the season and one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Katerina Siniakova in action at the 2022 Miami Open

Raducanu will begin her campaign against Katerina Siniakova, who is known for her doubles prowess but can pack a punch in singles.

The 25-year-old has four women's doubles Majors to her name, with the latest coming at the Australian Open this year. Her consistent performances have taken her to the pinnacle of the world rankings in doubles, where she is currently perched.

The Czech also won the prized women's doubles Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year with her long-time partner Barbora Krejcikova.

In singles, Siniakova reached the final in Bad Homburg and the semifinals in Parma last year. She also made three other quarterfinals, including at home in Prague.

However, the World No. 53 has failed to replicate those efforts this year. She arrived in Miami with a shabby 4-6 win-loss record in tow. Three of those wins came in Dubai, where she qualified for the main draw before falling to Garbine Muguruza in three sets in the first round.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old needed three sets to see off Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Miami Open. She will hope to carry the momentum into her match against Raducanu, whom she will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

Tom Tebbutt @tomtebbutt WTA 1000 - MIAMI OPEN: First Round

#53 Katerina Siniakova def

Q #116 Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

RM led 6-3, 2-0 but KS got over some erratic play and temperament to steady and take 12 of the last 13 games as RM lost her edge and was outplayed. WTA 1000 - MIAMI OPEN: First Round#53 Katerina Siniakova def Q #116 Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.RM led 6-3, 2-0 but KS got over some erratic play and temperament to steady and take 12 of the last 13 games as RM lost her edge and was outplayed. https://t.co/HGYDtrUtPg

Emma Raducanu vs Katerina Siniakova match schedule

Raducanu and Siniakova will play the third match of the day session at Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is expected to start at approximately 3.30 pm local time.

Match timing: Approx 3:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm GMT / 1:00 am IST.

Date: 24 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 25 March 2022 (India).

Emma Raducanu vs Katerina Siniakova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

