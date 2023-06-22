Emma Raducanu's return to tennis at China exhibition hampered by flu

Emma Raducanu's return to tennis has once again been halted as she has withdrawn from the upcoming exhibition event in Hangzhou, China.

Raducanu has been out of action since the 2023 Stuttgart Open in April after undergoing three surgeries on her right hand and both ankles. As a result, the Brit missed the rest of the clay swing and Roland Garros. But she was expected to recover and feature at the International Tennis Masters tournament, set to take place on June 22 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

Raducanu, the only WTA player announced to play in Hangzhou, was going to be joined by ATP stars Juan Martin del Potro, Marat Safin, Carlos Moya, and Chinese players, including Li Zhe, He Yecong, Wang Xiaofei, and Wang Fa.

However, the 20-year-old has withdrawn from the event due to flu symptoms. Raducanu took to the Chinese social media site Weibo to tell fans that after consultation with her doctor, she has decided not to travel to China.

Raducanu said that she was hoping to return to the country after four years and meet her family and fans, but her plans are unfortunately delayed.

"Unfortunately, I have been sick with flu symptoms the last few days, and, although tested negative for covid, my doctor said I could not travel. I am devastated to miss the event in Hangzhou," Raducanu wrote.

"I have been looking forward to returning to China for 4 years now and am so sad to miss the coming to see my family. I hoping to go back as soon as i possible to see my fans and family."

The 2021 US Open champion's last match on the WTA Tour was against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix, which she lost 6-2, 6-1. Due to her prolonged recovery, Raducanu is set to miss the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as well.

Emma Raducanu pays a surprise visit to pupils at London's National Tennis Centre

Emma Raducanu posing with fans

While on the sidelines, Emma Raducanu has been keeping herself busy. She recently visited the National Tennis Center in London to surprise the pupils of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The World No. 128 posed for photographs with the young kids and sat with them as they answered who their favorite player was. One kid even roasted Raducanu and gave her advice to play better.

"Just try and practice a bit more," the kid said.

Raducanu later shared a video on Instagram encapsulating her fun time at the facility.

"'So fun surprising these LTA Youth kids and getting roasted," Emma Raducanu captioned the Instagram post.

Poll : 0 votes