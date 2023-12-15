Emma Raducanu shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of intense training session ahead of 2024 comeback

Emma Raducanu recently gave a glimpse of her intense training regime as she gears up for her comeback in the 2024 season. Raducanu, who underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May, posted some behind-the-scenes pictures of her sweating it out at the National Tennis Center in London.

Raducanu’s 2023 season was marred by a series of challenges and setbacks. She suffered various injuries that hampered her performance and forced her to withdraw from several tournaments. She had an ankle injury ahead of the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round to Coco Gauff, 3-6, 6-7(4).

Raducanu’s latest match was a 6-2, 6-1 defeat by French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart in April. Raducanu decided to undergo surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles in May to resolve her longstanding issues. She has not played a competitive match since then and has slipped down the rankings to No. 298.

The 21-year-old has been working hard on her recovery and rehabilitation and has been posting updates on her progress on social media. In her latest pictures on Instagram on Thursday, December 14, she showed off her fitness and determination as she did cardio exercises in an airtight enclosure and displayed the blisters on her palm from the intense training session.

"bts @ NTC, feels good to be pushing each other on. didn’t have any court pics but was out there & another good day. 🥵" Raducanu wrote.

Emma Raducanu set to make her 2024 debut at ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu is ready to reclaim the court after being sidelined for a year. Her long-awaited return will begin at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, taking place from January 1st to 7th.

This WTA 250 event serves as the perfect warm-up for the Australian Open, and Raducanu will be facing off against a star-studded lineup. Joining her are Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, and the defending champion Coco Gauff.

Raducanu hopes to bounce back at the ASB Classic this year after a heartbreaking exit in 2023 where the young Briton twisted her ankle in her second-round match against qualifier Viktoria Hruncakova due to the "slippery courts."

Next, Emma Raducanu is going to play in the Grand Slam qualifications using her protected ranking of World No. 103 at the 2024 Australian Open, joining the list of Naomi Osaka, Shelby Rogers, Ajla Tomljanovic, Jennifer Brady and Angelique Kerber.