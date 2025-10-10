Emma Raducanu shares important fitness update from doctor's office at Wuhan Open after worrying withdrawal under heat conditions

World No. 30 Emma Raducanu recently shared her health update from the doctor's office in Wuhan after withdrawing from the tournament due to health issues. Raducanu retired from her round-of-64 match against Ann Li due to dizziness.Emma Raducanu commenced her Asian swing with the 2025 Korea Open, where she defeated Jaqueline Cristian in the round of 32 before losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the round of 16. At the China Open, she faced defeat in the round of 32 from American star Jessica Pegula.Her 2025 Wuhan Open tournament journey came to an untimely end as the Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native struggled with the extremely hot and humid temperatures at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center, the tournament's venue. Raducanu was seen struggling during the match, and before retiring at 6-1, 4-1, she also had her blood pressure and temperature tested.Raducanu shared a health update with a picture of her at the doctor's office, mentioning via Instagram Threads:&quot;last day at the doctor’s in Wuhan… feeling better now, shame i couldn’t continue there but thank you for the messages ❤️‍🩹&quot; Post by @emmaraducanu View on ThreadsEarlier, Emma Raducanu also shared a picture of a weather app on Threads, which displayed a sweltering temperature of 34°C. Apart from Raducanu, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Bianca Andreescu also expressed their concern about the weather.Through their Instagram stories, the former was seen wringing sweat from her top after a practice session at the venue, and the latter, a few days ago, uploaded a video where she was seen sitting and squeezing sweat from her sock.Jonathan Overend reflects on the physical and mental toll of the Asian swing on players, including Emma RaducanuTennis broadcaster and commentator Jonathan Overend recently shared his thoughts on the toll the Asian swing is taking on the players, considering their overall health. While highlighting the weather conditions, he added, via Firstpost:&quot;This is a grind and it is brutal out in Asia at the moment with the temperatures and humidity and it can strike anybody at any time. We have seen better players than Emma Raducanu get struck down by heat illness over the last couple of weeks. It’s a major talking point at the moment and a major problem for the sport moving forward.&quot;He continued:&quot;In the last 24 hours we have seen Taylor Fritz say I have hit a wall, I need to take a time out. We have seen Daria Kasatkina say I am mentally shot this season, I am ending my season now, I can’t do it anymore.&quot;Furthermore, Raducanu has received a wildcard for the 2025 Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 tournament.