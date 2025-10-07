"Tennis in a sauna" - After Emma Raducanu & Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu shows how brutal playing at Wuhan Open really is for players

Canadian talent Bianca Andreescu recently shared her thoughts on the weather conditions while playing at the 2025 Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open tournament, following similar concerns from Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu. The WTA World No. 177 concluded her China Open tournament with a round of 128 loss to Hungarian player Anna Bondar.

Ad

At the Wuhan Open, Bianca Andreescu overcame Czech player Tereza Valentova in the qualifiers. In the next round of qualifiers, the 2019 US Open winner faced defeat from Russian player Anastasia Zakharova, subsequently concluding her singles journey.

In the women's doubles category alongside China's Yue Yuan, Andreescu defeated Wang Xiyu and Tang Qianhui in the round of 32 to advance to the next round.

In her latest Instagram story, the Mississauga, Ontario, native expressed her views on playing in hot weather conditions at Wuhan. She uploaded a video where she was seen sitting in a room, wringing out her socks while sweat dripped on the floor.

Ad

Trending

"Wuhan weather rly said: go play tennis in a sauna 😭 all love but holaayyyyy"

Screenshots of Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story | Source: IG/biancaandreescu_

The concern regarding the heated weather conditions for playing at the Wuhan Open was also raised by the current World No. 2, Iga Swiatek, and British talent Emma Raducanu.

Ad

The latter was playing against Ann Li in the round of 64, but unfortunately, she had to retire after playing in hot and humid conditions due to dizziness. Earlier, Raducanu had shared a picture of a weather app on Threads, which displayed a scorching temperature of 34°C.

Through her Instagram story, the Polish sensation also shared her weather woes, wringing her sweaty shirt after engaging in a practice session at the Voyah Wuhan Open venue.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu reflects on her personal struggles and mindset while aiming to return to the top

Bianca Andreescu reflected on her mindset and the struggles she faces as she aims to return to her superior form. She also highlighted the role injuries had on her playing form.

"It is certainly a blow to the ego, but I have to put that to one side. It was many years ago that I won the US Open and so much has happened since then. I still have big ambitions. So finding that balance of being patient and being that go-getter that I am to try and get back to the top is a bit tricky," she shared via Tennis365.

Ad

She continued:

"The problem is that I have been so on and off (with injuries) that I don’t have much rhythm in my playing style. That is going to be a big thing to get back to the top."

In the round of 16, Andreescu and Yuan will play against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More