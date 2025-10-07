"The fame, the pressure from sponsors" - Bianca Andreescu says Emma Raducanu 'had it tougher' than her after Grand Slam glory

Bianca Andreescu expressed her feelings about Emma Raducanu, who has been compared to the Brit because of their similarities in experiencing overnight stardom after winning the US Open. The former won the title in 2019, while the Brit claimed it in 2021.

While Raducanu and Andreescu gained stardom from their Grand Slam glory, the next few years for them were a little less glorious, as their performances were marred by injuries and a decline in form. Considering these similarities, Andreescu is being compared to Raducanu and has recently opened up about it, stating that the latter had it tougher than her.

The Canadian sat for a conversation with Tennis 365, where she talked about the adversities faced by Raducanu after her US Open win in 2021. Highlighting the pressure the latter had as compared to her, she said:

“Coming from Britain, she’s definitely had it tougher than me. The fame, the pressure from sponsors… that must have been a lot of pressure. For me, I definitely feel I could have done with a little more guidance after (US Open win) and maybe I would have done things a little differently," said Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu further lauded Raducanu for coming back to the top, adding:

“It’s great to see Emma coming back to the top and she is playing some great tennis at the moment. She was close to beating Pegula last week, so that shows the level she is playing at.”

Andreescu's Wuhan Open campaign came to an end after being bested by Anastasia Zakharova in the second round.

Bianca Andreescu expresses feelings about playing at Wuhan Open qualifiers as a Grand Slam Champion

After her first round at the Wuhan Open, Bianca Andreescu sat for a conversation with Tennis 365, where she opened up about playing at the Wuhan Open qualifiers despite once being a Grand Slam champion in 2019. Calling it a blow to her ego, she said:

"It is certainly a blow to the ego, but I have to put that to one side. It was many years ago that I won the US Open and so much has happened since then. It’s definitely not each because I know what I can do. I know what I can accomplish. So finding that balance of being patient and being that go-getter that I am to try and get back to the top is a bit tricky."

She added:

"The problem is that I have been so on and off with injuries that I don’t have much rhythm in my playing style. That is going to be a big thing to get back to the top. In tennis, it’s literally a point here, a point there, and if you can really sharpen those instincts during those times, I think it’ll make a great difference, but it’s definitely not easy for sure."

Bianca Andreescu competed against Tereza Valenteva in the Wuhan Open's first round and dominated the match, registering an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win.

