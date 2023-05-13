Emma Raducanu gave fans an update about her current status after undergoing surgeries on both her hands and left ankle a few days ago.

The British tennis star is currently taking a break from playing the sport and will not return to the tour for at least three to four months after going through multiple surgeries.

Raducanu shared new images on social media on Saturday, letting fans know how her recovery journey is going. In the images, the former US Open champion is seen enjoying with friends, having good food, and taking all the time she needs to return to her best level.

"Recent recovery roundup," Raducanu captioned the photos.

Emma Raducanu has been struggling with injuries after her career-defining title win at the 2021 US Open. That triumph in New York City led many in the tennis world to dub Raducanu the next big thing in women's tennis.

However, things have not turned out great for the Brit. She has not managed to win a single WTA title since her Grand Slam victory. This slump has seen Raducanu drop out of the top 100, who is currently sitting at World No. 103 in the live WTA rankings.

Consistent injury struggles have made things even more difficult for the 20-year-old as she has found it hard to consistently compete against the top players. In 2023, the story remains the same. Raducanu endured an ankle injury during her time in Auckland prior to the Australian Open and battled a wrist injury and tonsilitis during the hardcourt swing in the US.

Emma Raducanu tries her best to play at the top level in 2023

Emma Raducanu

While physical troubles have hampered Emma Raducanu's 2023 campaign, she has played quite a few tournaments and picked up some wins along the way. In the 2023 season, Raducanu has a 5-5 win/loss record so far.

She began her 2023 season with a win over another young talent, Linda Fruhvirtova, at the Auckland Open. She then won her opening-round match at the Australian Open before losing to Coco Gauff in the second round. Her next three wins came on the trot at the Indian Wells Open.

Raducanu reached the fourth round in the tennis paradise after beating the likes Beatriz Haddid Maia and Magda Linette, the latter having just come off a run to the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open. Her run was eventually stopped by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu exited her next two tournaments, the Miami Open and the Stuttgart Open, in the first round and then withdrew from the Madrid Open. Her current injury break means that the highest-ranked British woman will now miss both Roland Garros and the Wimbledon Championships.

