Former British No. 1, Emma Raducanu, has shared images of her calloused palms while practicing in Hong Kong. She is gearing up for the 2024 WTA season after being absent for most of the season this year.

On Monday, the 21-year-old posted a selfie holding a tennis racket during a practice session around 10:30 pm on her Instagram story.

She captioned the image "get it in any way possible."

Then on Tuesday, December 5, she posted another image from her practice session in Hong Kong that featured her calloused palms.

"Welcome back," Raducanu captioned the image.

Emma Raducanu shares image of her sore hands

More images from the training session were posted on Instagram by "Australasia Tennis Aces," expressing happiness at having trained with the Brit and noting their joy in witnessing how far she has come in her recovery.

The last time Raducanu played a professional match was against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Stuttgart Open back in April. Since then, she has grappled with a series of injuries, undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle in May. She has been recuperating since then.

Emma Raducanu might have to play Australian Open qualifiers, like she did two years ago at the US Open

2022 US Open - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, coming through the qualifiers. As she prepares to return to the tennis court for the 2024 season, the official Australian Open entry list was released on Monday. It included the 21-year-old, who is present on the list using a protected ranking of No. 103.

The Australian Open usually has 104 participants, but because many players use protected rankings, Raducanu may have to go through the qualifiers or secure a wildcard unless four players withdraw before the tournament kicks off.

At the US Open in 2021, she defeated Bibiane Schoofs 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying. Raducanu then faced Mariam Bolkvadze and won 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.

Raducanu faced Mayar Sherif in the third qualifying round, beating her 6-1, 6-4 to secure her spot in the main draw of the US Open.

In the first round of the US Open, Raducanu competed against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele and won 6-2, 6-3.

Raducanu faced Zhang Shuai in the second round, winning 6-2, 6-4. She defeated Sara Sorribes in the third round 6-0, 6-1.

In the fourth round, Raducanu faced Shelby Rogers and defeated the American 6-2, 6-1. She set up a match with Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinal, winning 6-3, 6-4.

The semifinal was against Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari, which she won 6-1, 6-4, securing her place in the final.

Emma Raducanu then faced Leylah Fernandez in the final, defeating the Canadian 6-4, 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam title.