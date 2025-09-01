  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Emma Raducanu shuts down new boyfriend rumors with subtle gesture

Emma Raducanu shuts down new boyfriend rumors with subtle gesture

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:07 GMT
2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty
2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's love life has been a topic of fevered discussion among fans for years. Following her brief yet promising run at the US Open this year, the Brit was subjected to yet another such account, as rumors of her having a secret boyfriend emerged.

Ad

Raducanu was linked to Carlos Alcaraz earlier this year due to the duo pairing up for the mixed doubles event of the 2025 US Open. However, when she posted a series of images on Instagram from her time in New York on August 31, fans noticed a familiar face in some of them, which spurred the discussion of her dating someone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The individual that the 22-year-old was rumored to be dating is Benjamin Heynold. Heynold is a 23-year-old tennis player from Great Britain, whom she has known since she was six years old. He played alongside Emma Raducanu in junior tennis and have also played together in a charity event in 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Brit dismissed the claim with a subtle gesture, as she liked a comment under the post, which clarified that she and Heynold have been acquainted for years and are not dating.

Ad
"That dude is not her boyfriend. He has known her the[y] were like 6. It's been said many times he's a childhood school friend," said the comment.
Screenshot via @emmaraducanu on Instagram dated August 1, 2025
Screenshot via @emmaraducanu on Instagram dated August 1, 2025

Emma Raducanu will next be in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, to be held in Shenzhen, China.

Ad

Emma Raducanu addressed Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors

Emma Raducanu addressed rumors regarding her relationship with Carlos Alcaraz, ahead of the mixed doubles event of the US Open this year. The duo was spotted practicing together for an Evian event during Wimbledon, which led her to face a question regarding the status of their relationship.

During the pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon, when Raducanu was asked if she and Alcaraz were dating to which she clarified that they were just 'good friends'.

Ad
“We’re just good friends. It was fun yesterday. We were both on court with Evian. We were just getting some volley practicing ahead of New York. I’m really happy obviously to be playing with him. Yeah, we had a good time yesterday,” she said.

The pair played at Flushing Meadows on August 19, but ended up losing the match to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, which ended their mixed doubles run at the tournament.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications