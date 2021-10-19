Emma Raducanu signs up for a week's trial with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril

Emma Raducanu will train with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril on a trial basis, according to recent reports in the British media.

Raducanu announced last month her decision to part ways with Andrew Richardson - who was her full-time coach for a brief while between July and September this year. That announcement came shortly after the 18-year-old lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy at the US Open.

Raducanu said at the time she needed to be with someone who had prior tour experience, given her relative unfamiliarity with the professional circuit. The Brit has been on the lookout for a suitable fit to fill in Richardson's shoes ever since.

Esteban Carril (L) previously coached Johanna Konta.

All eyes will now be on Emma Raducanu's trial week with Esteban Caril, who was instrumental in Johanna Konta's rise up the rankings in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Spaniard continued his association with British tennis even after parting ways with Konta, briefly working at one of the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) academies in Stirling, Scotland. He has also worked with another Brit, Katie Boulter.

Emma Raducanu, on her part, has experimented a fair bit with the coaching situation in recent weeks. The 18-year-old traveled to Indian Wells without a full-time coach, instead receiving assistance from former British No. 1 Jeremy Bates.

The two were spotted hitting the practice courts together in the lead-up to the BNP Paribas Open, but Bates had to return to London right at the beginning of the event. Both parties had clarified at the time that their partnership was only a temporary arrangement.

Raducanu's uncermonious exit at Indian Wells - where she lost her opening encounter to Aliaksandra Sasnovich - has raised a few eyebrows. The youngster, however, brushed aside the criticism and now seems focussed on putting together a solid team for herself ahead of the 2022 season.

Emma Raducanu slips two places in WTA rankings after early Indian Wells exit

Emma Raducanu hitting the practice courts in Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu reached a career-high ranking of No. 22 following her improbable run at Flushing Meadows. Her early exit at the BNP Paribas Open, however, has affected her positioning; the youngster has slid two places to No. 24.

Raducanu was scheduled to return to action this week, but has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup that is currently underway in Moscow.

The Brit still has plenty of opportunities to earn ranking points before the end of the 2021 season. She is scheduled to play at the WTA 250 events in Cluj-Napoca (October) and Linz (November), and is likely to be seeded at both tournaments.

