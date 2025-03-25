Emma Raducanu all smiles with team in behind-the-scenes pictures amid impressive Miami Open run

Emma Raducanu's fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, shared an intriguing glimpse of the Brit having a team meeting during her time at the Miami Open. Raducanu has notched up an impressive run in Miami, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Raducanu, 22, endured a difficult season with multiple early losses in 2025, but her fortunes are shifting for the better as she has pulled off some big wins at the Miami Open. She earned her first Top 10 win on hardcourt by defeating Emma Navarro, and most recently, got the better of the high-flying Amanda Anisimova to qualify for the quarterfinals.

After her win over her friend Anisimova, Raducanu's fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at their team meeting. The 22-year-old Brit was spotted smiling and sitting with her team members in a casual setting, probably discussing tactics for her next match.

Emma Raducanu's fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @yutakanakamura_)

Raducanu joined forces with Nakamura at the end of last season and claimed that the Japanese fitness instructor could help her become the best athlete in tennis.

"I think he is going to help me just really explore how far I can go, athletically," she said of Nakamura (via TNT Sports). "I think it’s a big strength of mine that I have nowhere near fulfilled. I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis, and I’m just looking forward to seeing how much I can do."

Recently, she revealed that her work with Nakamura is paying off little by little.

Emma Raducanu revealed the progress she is achieving under fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura amid Miami Open run

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

After getting the better of McCartney Kessler in the third round of the Miami Open, Emma Raducanu was interviewed by Sky Sports. She was asked if the progress on her fitness is showing under Yutaka Nakamura, and the Brit was positive.

"Yeah, I think it is little by little. I think just the main thing is I haven't had any major injuries, which is the biggest struggle I've had in the past few years. And, uh, touchwood, my body's okay right now," Emma Raducanu said.

Nakamura is a well-established name in the tennis world. He worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka during their Grand Slam-winning years.

Meanwhile, Raducanu is now gearing up to face another stern battle against fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. This will be the third meeting between the pair, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

