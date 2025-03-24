Emma Raducanu makes feelings known about progress under fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura after Miami Open win

Emma Raducanu has opened up about the progress she has undergone with fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura in the past few months after earning another win at the Miami Open. She won her third-round clash against McCartney Kessler on Sunday (March 23) after the American retired mid-match in the second set.

Raducanu has faced a string of first-round losses this season and Miami has finally helped her gain a few wins on the trot. After defeating Sayaka Ishii and Emma Navarro at the Miami Open, the Brit took on Kessler in the third round.

Raducanu started strong and won the first set 6-1 before racing to a 3-0 lead in the second. However, Kessler could not continue due to a lower back injury and the 22-year-old Brit advanced to only her second fourth-round appearance at a WTA 1000 event.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Raducanu was asked about the work she has been putting in with renowned fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura. She claimed that it was all working out "little by little."

"Yeah, I think it is little by little. I think just the main thing is I haven't had any major injuries, which is the biggest struggle I've had in the past few years. And, uh, touchwood, my body's okay right now," Emma Raducanu said.

She continued:

"I think also the movement in the corners—I'm getting to a lot more balls, and just by kind of practicing it and challenging myself to get to each ball, I think I develop the confidence and the hand skills to kind of do something with it while I'm there as well."

Nakamura has previously worked with the likes of Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka during their Grand Slam-winning years. The Japanese strength and conditioning coach joined Raducanu's team during the offseason and is regularly seen working with her on tour.

Emma Raducanu believes she can become 'one of the best athletes' with the help of fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Speaking before the 2025 season about her work with new fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura, Emma Raducanu said the Japanese can help her achieve her potential.

"I think he is going to help me just really explore how far I can go, athletically," she said of Nakamura (via TNT Sports). "I think it’s a big strength of mine that I have nowhere near fulfilled. I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis, and I’m just looking forward to seeing how much I can do."

Currently, Raducanu is preparing to face her friend Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Anisimova will come into this match on the back of an impressive win over Dubai and Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva.

