Emma Raducanu's fitness coach sends 3-word message about her preparations ahead of Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, recently gave an inside look into their preparations for Indian Wells 2025. The Brit was captured sweating it out as she strengthened her core before the campaign.

Raducanu is set to make her fifth appearance at the WTA 1000 event this year, a fourth-round showdown against Iga Swiatek in 2023 being her best result so far.

Her most recent run was a second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championship in February, where she was trapped in an unfortunate situation after being followed by a “man displaying fixated behavior.”

Given the circumstances, Emma Raducanu has been provided with extra security at Indian Wells to ensure her safety. The 2021 US Open champion is in the company of her fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, and her interim coach, Tom Welsh, during the fortnight.

Nakamura, a renowned strength and conditioning coach known for his work with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, joined Raducanu’s team during the off-season. Ahead of Raducanu's first match in Tennis Paradise, he shared a picture of himself assisting the Brit during side planks.

"Work in progress," he wrote on Instagram.

Raducanu's fitness coach three-word message on Instagram

After arriving at the tournament venue, Raducanu participated in a special practice session with tournament director, former World No. 2 Tommy Haas. She also gave glimpses of some of her cherished moments in the Californian desert.

Emma Raducanu ahead of her Indian Wells 2025 campaign: "I'm happy on the court"

Raducanu pictured with her interim coach Tom Welsh at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu recently addressed her stalker scare in Dubai and her decision to promptly resume her campaign. The former World No. 10, who bawled her eyes out after reuniting with her father in London, said that she was initially unsure of her return to competition but was ultimately satisfied with her decision.

"Being here, I feel a lot better," she told Sky News. "I wasn’t necessarily sure if I was gonna compete so soon after what happened in Dubai but I’m glad I made the decision to come here."

"I’m loving being here and I’m happy on the court," Emma Raducanu added.

The Brit presently holds a 3-5 win-loss record for the season. Ranked World No. 55, she is unseeded at Indian Wells and would thus look to improve her results during the Sunshine Double.

Raducanu starts her campaign against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima on Thursday, March 6. Third seed Coco Gauff awaits the winner of the two in the second round.

