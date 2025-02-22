Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears, emotionally reunites with her father as she arrives in London after stalker scare in Dubai

Emma Raducanu has returned home to London after her distressing ordeal with a stalker at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The 22-year-old still appeared shaken by the difficult experience as she shared a tearful reunion with her father at the airport.

Following her win over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, Raducanu suffered a 7-6(6), 6-4 loss to Karolina Muchova in the second round. The Brit displayed concerning signs in the opening set of the clash, as she broke down in tears, hid behind the umpire's chair, and appeared to have a panic attack while a man was removed from the stands by security.

The WTA later put out a statement revealing that the same man had displayed "fixated behavior" while approaching Emma Raducanu just a day earlier and assured that the individual will be banned from all tour-level events moving forward to ensure the 22-year-old's safety.

Raducanu has since arrived in London, but her homecoming was far from happy since the Brit was spotted in tears at Heathrow airport. The 22-year-old appeared to be crying profusely after leaving the airport, where she was reunited with her father Ion.

Emma Raducanu's coach discloses 'frightening' details about her Dubai stalker

Emma Raducanu's distress comes as no surprise, given the details shared by her coaching team member Roman Kelecic. He disclosed that the man had followed her from the Singapore Open to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai.

Kelecic also recounted an alarming incident when the man hugged Raducanu "obsessively" in a restaurant at the tennis center and refused to leave her alone, which left the Brit in "great panic."

"He (The stalker) approached her, started obsessively hugging her, taking pictures with her, in short, he didn't leave her alone, and then Emma called me in a great panic for help. This was the only moment during the tournament when none of us from the team was with Emma," he told Croatian portal Net.hr.

"The most frightening thing about it all is that he was obviously monitoring her movements the whole time and that he had a plan for how and when he would try to get to her," he added.

After recuperating with her family at home, Emma Raducanu will look to put the ordeal behind her ahead of her return to the court at the Indian Wells Open, scheduled to commence on March 5.

