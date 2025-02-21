"He approached Emma Raducanu, obsessively hugging her, taking pictures" - Brit's coach reveals shocking details about Dubai stalker

Roman Kelecic, a member of Emma Raducanu's coaching staff, revealed distressing details about the Brit's stalker who left her in tears and panicking. The controversial incident took place during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

When Muchova had a 2-0 lead in the opening set, Raducanu went to the chair umpire to tell her something following which she hid behind her chair and was in a complete state of distress. A man from the stands was then taken away by the police as stated by one of the spectators present.

The WTA then declared in a statement that there person in question had been banned from coming near the premises of their events and was working with Emma Raducanu to ensure her safety.

During a recent interview, Roman Kelcic said this man stalked the Brit in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and then Dubai. He revealed details about the shocking incident which occurred in a restaurant within the tennis center, which took the situation out of hand. The stalker harassed Raducanu 'started obsessively hugging her' and 'didn't leave her alone'.

"He (The stalker) approached her, started obsessively hugging her, taking pictures with her, in short, he didn't leave her alone, and then Emma called me in a great panic for help. This was the only moment during the tournament when none of us from the team was with Emma."

He added:

"The most frightening thing about it all is that he was obviously monitoring her movements the whole time and that he had a plan for how and when he would try to get to her," Kelecic told Net.hr

Emma Raducanu takes a surprising decision against her stalker following the Dubai scare

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu took the surprising decision to drop charges against her stalker, however, the individual in question 'signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her'.

"Emma Raducanu has dropped charges against the man who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress, Dubai authorities confirm. However, the individual has 'signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her'."

Raducanu also thanked her fans for their words of encouragement via her Instagram story where she wrote:

"Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match. Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

The incident caused a huge uproar in the tennis fraternity with Iga Swiatek also giving her opinion on it. However, Raducanu will try to put this horrific incident behind her as she looks to bounce back during the upcoming Sunshine Double.

