"What Roger Federer has done is very similar to what Tiger Woods has done" - When Andy Roddick opened up about Swiss legend's impact on men's tennis

Andy Roddick once showered praise on his arch-rival Roger Federer, comparing his impact on tennis to the legendary Tiger Woods’ influence on golf. He even admitted that Federer, not himself, was the favorite to win the 2005 Wimbledon Championships.

Roddick entered Wimbledon 2005 as one of the top contenders, especially after finishing as runner-up the previous year. In 2004, he had pushed Roger Federer in a tight four-set final but ultimately fell short, leaving him unable to shake off the 'One Slam Wonder' label.

The American managed to put that disappointment behind him, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open, a tournament he had famously won in 2003. He followed that with a semifinal run at the next Australian Open, before suffering a disappointing second-round exit at the French Open.

Andy Roddick began his grass-court preparations in England a bit early and, in an interview with The Guardian, spoke about his chances at Wimbledon. He admitted that one of his biggest concerns heading into SW19 was facing Roger Federer.

"Roger has to be a clear-cut favourite for Wimbledon because he hasn't lost on grass for two years. He's the best player I've ever seen, though I didn't play Pete [Sampras] when he was at his peak. What Roger has done in tennis is very similar to what Tiger Woods has done in golf," Roddick said.

"Tiger was dominant but Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson all became better players. There's a direct correlation. We're all pushing each other to get better," he added.

Roddick also addressed the 'One Slam Wonder' label, saying he felt it was unfair. He explained that even though he hadn’t captured another Grand Slam since his 2003 US Open triumph, he had remained consistent at the top of the ATP rankings, holding the World No. 3 spot at the time

History repeats itself as Roger Federer defeats Andy Roddick in Wimbledon 2005 final

Andy Roddick and Roger Federer pictured at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Roger Federer saw history repeat itself at Wimbledon 2005, once again defeating Andy Roddick in the final to successfully defend his title for the second year in a row. This time, he needed only three sets to seal the victory, capturing his fifth Grand Slam overall.

The duo even shared a lighthearted moment at the net during the handshake, and Roddick later revealed the exchange in a press conference. He said:

"I just said, 'Congratulations.' There's not much else to say. I have loads of respect for him, as a person as well. I told him, I've told him before, 'I'd love to hate you, but you're really nice.'"

Throughout his career, Roddick struggled heavily against Federer, holding a lopsided 3-21 head-to-head record. The Swiss star was also a major reason Roddick could never fully escape the 'One Slam Wonder' allegations, as Federer defeated him in all four of their Grand Slam final meetings.

