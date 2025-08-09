Rafael Nadal & wife Maria Francisca Perello welcome second child: Reports

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have welcomed their second child, adding another joyful chapter to their family story. The couple, who first embraced parenthood in 2022, now have twice the love and laughter at home.

Nadal and Perello’s first child is a baby boy named after his father, Rafael Nadal Jr. They haven’t kept him away from the public eye and have taken him to tournaments, with his most recent appearance being at the French Open this year.

Around April, news broke that Perello was expecting their second child. She was later spotted showing off her baby bump while enjoying her husband’s retirement tribute at Roland Garros. Nadal even opted not to attend Wimbledon this year and stayed in Mallorca to be with his pregnant wife.

"I’ve had a change of life. I’m enjoying the tournament from a different perspective. I hope in the future I can go back to Wimbledon. Now I’m in a different phase of life," the Spaniard told Times in the middle of Wimbledon.

According to Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello have now welcomed their second child, another baby boy, born on August 7. They have named him Miquel in honor of Perello’s father, who passed away in 2023.

Neither the couple nor any of their family members have commented on the news so far.

Rafael Nadal doesn't want his son to become a tennis player

Rafael Nadal pictured with his son at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

As one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Rafael Nadal naturally sparks curiosity among fans about whether his children will follow in his footsteps. On this, he has said he would prefer his son to choose a different sport, but he would fully support him if he decides to play tennis.

Nadal told La Sexta in February 2024:

"I would prefer if he plays another sport, if I’m being honest… It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me. If he wants to play tennis, I will support him 100 percent. I would never veto his decision to play tennis, but if he plays another sport, even better."

Even though Nadal doesn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps, he’s made it clear that he has no ill feelings toward the sport:

"It would be very ungrateful of me [to say that]. Tennis has given me the opportunity to live a story that, without this sport, I would never have been able to live. I just get tired that my body doesn’t respond as I would like."

The Spaniard retired at 38, concluding his career with an incredible 22 Grand Slam titles, among many other notable achievements. His final professional match was at the Davis Cup, where he represented Spain against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

