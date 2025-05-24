Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic reunite, Carlos Alcaraz gets emotional at Spaniard's French Open farewell | Exploring the possibilities

The French Open 2025 will feature a special tribute to Rafael Nadal, the most successful player in the tournament's history, on the first day of the tournament (Sunday, May 25). He retired towards the end of the 2024 season. He won 14 of his 22 Major titles in Paris and has an incredible 112-4 record at the venue.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Nadal's very first French Open triumph. He hoisted the winner's trophy here for the first time in 2005 as a teenager. He won nine titles between 2005 and 2014, including five in a row from 2010 to 2014. He won an additonal five titles between 2017 and 2022.

Given his legacy at the French Open, Nadal is likely to receive an exeptional tribute to honor his achievements. On that note, here's speculating on what could happen at his upcoming ceremony:

#1. A potential "Big 3" reunion at the French Open

(L-R) Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022. (Photo: Getty)

The "Big 3" consisted of Nadal and his main rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer retired a couple of years before the Spaniard, while the Serb is still going strong and will be bidding for his 25th Major title at the French Open.

While Djokovic's presence at the ceremony is quite likely since he's taking part in the tournament, Federer could join as well to honor his former rival and friend. A reunion of the three iconic players who transformed the sport for the past two decades would elevate the ceremony for sure.

Federer and Djokovic missed Nadal's retirement ceremony at last year's Davis Cup Finals. This would be the perfect opportunity for them to make up for that. The trio were together during the Swiss' farewell at the Laver Cup 2022 and it was a memorable affair. Their reunion in Paris would certainly send fans into a frenzy.

#2. Carlos Alacaraz and Iga Swiatek get emotional during the ceremony

Alcaraz and Swiatek consider Nadal as their idol. The two have followed in his footsteps and have become the best clay court players of their generation. The two were in the stands watching his final matches on these grounds a year ago.

They were quite heartbroken to see him losing to Alexander Zverev in the first round French Open and cheered for him during his second-round showdown against Djokovic at the Paris Olympics. With this being a final send-off to their idol, Alcaraz and Swiatek could get emotional at the thought of bidding farewell to Nadal.

Alcaraz was in tears during his compatriot's actual retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup Finals last year. He's not afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve and could be left teary-eyed once again.

Swiatek already confessed that she's going to be in tears during her media obligations at the French Open. However, she also added that her presence at the ceremony would be contingent on what time she would play her first-round match the following day.

#3. Rafael Nadal's wife and son steal the spotlight

Rafael Nadal's wife with their son at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, has always attended his matches and other important events right from their courtship days. They had their first son, Rafael Junior, in 2022. The adorable toddler was the center of attention during his father's farewell tour last year, with the camera panning to his expressive reactions quite frequently.

They're naturally going to be present at Nadal's upcoming ceremony at the French Open. Perello is also pregnant at the moment and is due to give birth later this year. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see a little extra attention on her as well as Rafael Junior, who's going to be even more active and cognizant of things around him now that he's a year older.

#4. Rafael Nadal hits a few shots to entertain fans at the French Open

It would be too much to expect Nadal to get down and dirty for an entire match but fans can certainly dream. While a full-blown exhibition match with some of his past rivals would be epic, it would also be a long shot. However, he could certainly hit a few shots in order to rekindle some of that old magic on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It's quite rare for players to get active during a ceremony like this, though there's always a first time for everything. The crowd will certainly demand him to display his skills once again and their relentless cheering could prompt him to give in to their demands.

It's quite unlikely that another player will dominate a tournament like Nadal did at the French Open for a long time. His record of 14 Major titles in Paris is likely to remain forever intact. Keeping in mind his amazing legacy, the ceremony is expected to be a fitting farewell to one of the legends of the sport.

