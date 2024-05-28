"Gotta feel for Rafael Nadal, Rafa Jr simply steals the show every damn time" - Fans gush over Spaniard's son holding mini racket at French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal's son Rafa Jr. stole the spotlight at the 2024 French Open on Monday, May 27, while the former was locked in an intense first-round battle with Alexander Zverev. Junior watched some of the action unfold on Monday as his father couldn't cross the line.

Zverev bettered Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 on the back of six break points and eight aces to advance to the second round. This notably was the German's 11th meeting with the Spaniard and he managed to go one up in their head-to-head and make it 7-4.

The match might as well turn out to be the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last appearance at Roland Garros as he battles against time and physical health. Hence, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and others turned up to watch him play at Philippe Chatrier.

Trending

Also, he had the company of his entire family, including his mother Ana, father Sebastian, wife Maria, and sister Maribel. Additionally, his son Rafa Jr. Junior's presence warmed the hearts of tennis fans on social media despite the disappointing end of the match. Junior was also spotted holding a mini replica of his father's Babolat racket.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) poked fun at Nadal claiming he lost the popularity battle to his son every time the toddler visited his matches.

"You gotta feel for Rafa because Rafa jr simply steals the show every damn time w [with] his cuteness," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

A fan suggested Junior never lets go off the racket, writing:

"You would think he leaves his mini racket from time to time, let me inform you: he does not."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Lil Rafa with his lil racquet. This is so freaking adorable," a fan wrote.

"This is the most adorable thing ever. That tiny racket," a fan commented.

"the cuteness is off the charts," a fan remarked.

"He is so many of us," a fan posted.

"For me, it’s a great memory" - Rafael Nadal on Rafa Jr. watching him compete

Rafael Nadal. GETTY

Rafa Jr. has accompanied his father Rafael Nadal on tour ever since the 37-year-old returned to on-court action in January 2024 after nearly a year-long hiatus due to a hip injury.

Junior flew to Australia for the Brisbane International in January to begin with. The Spaniard didn't play tour-level tennis until the Barcelona Open in April and then the Madrid Open and Italian Open, where he was with Junior.

In Madrid, Nadal expressed his pleasure at being able to visit cities with his son.

"Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he [Rafa Jr.] doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me, it’s a great memory," he told Tennis Channel in an interview.

Also, Junior attended the Las Vegas exhibition match between his father and Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback