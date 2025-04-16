Emma Raducanu sneaks in surprise cameo from $1.2B-worth LeBron James & Lakers in LA photodump

Emma Raducanu shared a photo dump about her endeavors in Los Angeles, and it featured a surprise appearance of LeBron James and the Lakers team as she attended their match. The Brit's disappointing 2025 season received some relief in Miami, and she has yet to begin her claycourt swing.

Raducanu shared a carousel of images and videos on Instagram from her stay in Los Angeles. Several shots featured one of the Lakers' recent NBA outings. In one of the images that the Brit star shared, James, who is worth $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, was seen in deep discussion with his team, including coach JJ Redick.

Raducanu traveled to Los Angeles after her successful endeavors in Miami. Her 2025 season was on the verge of a disaster after multiple consecutive losses before she made a deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Emma Raducanu reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals at the Miami Open 2025

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's breakthrough came in 2021 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and earned a fairytale run at the US Open. She crossed the qualifiers stage and won the Grand Slam event without dropping a set at 19. However, the Brit has not been able to replicate the form.

Raducanu has consistently faced injury issues and a slump in form. In 2025, she earned some wins at the Australian Open but lost four matches in a row, including three first-round losses. However, she turned the tides at the Miami Open, defeating Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova on her way to the quarterfinal.

In the last-eight battle against Jessica Pegula, Raducanu lost the first set but, in the difficult condition, managed to force a decider and eventually succumbed 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.

"I just felt really dizzy. I felt faint. It was very humid out there, and we had a long wait, so maybe it was just an accumulation. (There were) just physical points as well, with long rallies and heavy conditions. I don’t know how I kind of regrouped in that second set but in the third I definitely struggled a little bit," Emma Raducanu said in an interview with TennisOne after her loss to Pegula.

The 22-year-old Brit still earned plaudits for her deep run. Soon after, she withdrew from Great Britain's qualifying campaign and the WTA 250 event in Rouen. She is listed as an entrant in the Madrid Open and has yet to begin her claycourt swing.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More