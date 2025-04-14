Emma Raducanu suffers major blow as multi-million-dollar partnership falls apart: Reports

Emma Raducanu's lucrative partnership with Vodafone has reportedly been terminated. According to reports, the termination of the partnership stemmed from the Brit's financial demands, which were deemed as excessive by the telecommunications giant.

Ad

On Sunday, April 13, Daily Mail published a report, which stated that Vodafone has backed out from the partnership with Raducanu. News of the Brit and the telecommunications juggernaut's collaboration became public in December 2021, a few months after her remarkable run to the US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier. The deal was worth a whopping £3 million-a-year (more than $3.9 million at the time of writing).

The 2021 US Open title triumph led to some of the world's biggest brands chasing Emma Raducanu's signature. Apart from signing the Vodafone deal, the Brit also joined hands with the likes of Porsche, British Airways, Dior, Nike and Evian. However, since shooting to global superstardom overnight, Raducanu's on-court performances have been plagued by inconsistency. Injuries and frequent coaching changes haven't helped her cause either.

Ad

Trending

Last year, rumors surfaced, suggesting that Porsche had taken back a car it had gifted to the former WTA No. 10. It didn't take long for Raducanu to issue a response.

Emma Raducanu hit back at 2024 suggestions about high-profile sponsor

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

In October 2024, rumors swirled around Emma Raducanu's partnership with German luxury automobile manufacturer Porsche. The rumors suggested that a 911 Carrera GTS, the car gifted to the Brit by Porsche, had been taken back by the company.

Ad

Not long after the suggestion gained traction, Raducanu seemingly fired back at the rumors via an Instagram Story. The post featured the Brit traveling by bus to pick up a Porsche Cayenne, which she was spotted driving around London later. A spokesperson representing the automobile manufacture also issued a clarification, claiming that all is well between the WTA star and the brand in terms of their partnership.

"Emma Raducanu is a global brand ambassador for Porsche and there have not been any changes within our successful partnership since it started in 2022. We are very happy with our partnership," the spokesperson said.

Ad

Raducanu currently finds herself ranked at World No. 47 in singles on the WTA Tour rankings. Her most recent competitive on-court outing came at the 2025 Miami Open, where she made a promising run to the quarterfinals before being ousted by eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula.

Since this particular loss though, the Brit hasn't played. She pulled out from Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers; a decision that came under fire from several fans. The 22-year-old also withdrew from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More