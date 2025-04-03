"Jessica Pegula's out there winning, meanwhile Emma Raducanu needs 3-4 weeks out" - Fans question Brit's decision to skip BJK Cup Qualifiers

Emma Raducanu recently withdrew from the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. While the Brit herself didn't issue any official statement, her representatives stated that the decision stemmed from her desire to look after her physical well-being. However, several fans didn't take kindly to the development and proceeded to criticize Raducanu over it.

On Wednesday, April 2, the BBC confirmed that Raducanu wouldn't play any part in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Great Britain is set to clash against the Netherlands and Germany in Group F, with the matches slated to be played at Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands, from April 10 to 12.

The BBC reported what Emma Raducanu's representatives said about the Brit pulling out from the BJK Cup Qualifiers.

"She needs a little space in the calendar to best look after her body," Raducanu's representatives said.

The same development was reported by journalist James Gray on X.

Several tennis fans on X ridiculed Raducanu, suggesting she needs more matches instead of training to get back to her best. One fan cited the example of 31-year-old Jessica Pegula, who recently finished the Miami Open as the runner-up and immediately headed to the Credit One Charleston Open, where she started her campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 victory against a qualifier.

"Jessica Pegula reached final of Miami and immediately went to play another tournament less than 48 hours later. She’s out there winning bagels. Meanwhile the soft Raducanu needs 3-4 weeks out because she played 4 matches in a row 😭," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the 2025 BJK Cup Qualifiers:

"All the British players do is “training blocks” which is a fancy way of saying “taking some time off” “several weeks” — She’s skipping clay. I’m calling it now," commented the same fan who compared Raducanu to Pegula.

"Part time player," another fan added.

"Not sure how I feel about this. If anything Emma is showing signs of playing too little and not having that match readiness, not too much. I hope she doesn't withdraw from anything else. She doesn't want to skip the clay season if she wants to consistently stay in the top 50..," another chimed in.

"Oh for heavens sake!!! Hopeless, get playing girl, take it seriously 😳," one fan urged the Brit.

"Pretends to be shocked," another sarcastically weighed in.

Interestingly, Jessica Pegula ousted Emma Raducanu from the 2025 Miami Open in the quarterfinals. The match saw the Brit take a medical timeout in the second set. Later, she explained the reason behind it.

"Felt really dizzy...faint" - Emma Raducanu on MTO during Miami Open QF against Jessica Pegula

Emma Raducanu (center) during her MTO in her 2025 Miami Open quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu lost the first set of her 2025 Miami Open quarterfinal match against Jessica Pegula (4-6). However, the Brit didn't throw in the towel and leveled things up by clinching the second set 7-6 (3). At one point during the second set, she was 5-2 up, but here, she started feeling uncomfortable and soon chose to take a medical timeout.

After losing the third and decisive set 2-6 and bowing out of the tournament, Emma Raducanu told TennisOne:

"I just felt really dizzy. I felt faint. It was very humid out there and we had a long wait, so maybe it was just an accumulation. Just physical points as well, with long rallies and heavy conditions. I don’t know how I kind of regrouped in that second set but, in the third, I definitely struggled a little bit."

While the loss marked a disappointing end for the Brit in Miami, her run to the last eight at the WTA 1000 event led to her returning to the top 50 in the rankings.

