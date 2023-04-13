Lorenzo Musetti registered the biggest win of his career so far as he stunned Novak Djokovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The thrilling encounter lasted for 2 hours and 56 minutes, not counting the rain delay during the third set on Thursday, April 13. Musetti made a sensational comeback to reach only his second Masters 1000 quarterfinal and knock Djokovic out of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 21-year-old was thrilled with a very special victory and found it hard to control his emotions during his post-match interview.

Musetti said that he was struggling not to cry because it was an emotional win for him. He also explained that the cold and windy conditions for the match were unlike what the players faced in the past few days.

"I don't know. I am struggling to not cry, it's a really emotional win because it was a really long match, three hours match, suspended because of the rain. So, it was for sure, not easy conditions since the beginning because it was a little bit windy, cold, not like we used to play in the last few days," Lorenzo Musetti said.

The Italian also said that the victory over Djokovic counted as twice a win and that it was still a dream for him.

"I think it counts maybe twice (a win). I am really, really, really proud of myself. I can see on the screen and I told you I am struggling to not cry because I think it's still a dream for me," the 21-year-old said.

Musetti's win comes not long after he snapped a five-match losing streak. He has now had nine wins out of 17 matches so far this season.

Lorenzo Musetti will face Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Lorenzo Musetti celebrates his win over Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Lorenzo Musetti will next face compatriot and seventh seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Sinner booked his place in the last eight by coming back from a set down to defeat 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-1. He saved a match point in the process.

This will be the second meeting between the two Italians. Their only prior encounter came in the second round of the 2021 European Open in Antwerp. Sinner won the match 7-5, 6-2.

The winner of their clash will reach their maiden semifinal at a Masters 1000 tournament on clay.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes