"Enemy" Coco Gauff backed to beat Jasmine Paolini in Italian Open final by ex-ATP pro despite late SF finish

Former ATP player Tim Henman has backed Coco Gauff as a "slight favorite" over Jasmine Paolini to win the Italian Open. The 21-year-old American will take on the home favorite in Rome in the final of the WTA 1000 event on Saturday (May 17).

During the pre-final show on Sky Sports, Henman was asked if Gauff would be able to recover after her gruelling semifinal. The American had edged past Zheng Qinwen 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(4) in a physically demanding match that lasted three hours and 32 minutes, the longest of Gauff’s career.

"I think her athletic ability and general fitness is one of her huge assets. For me, she's the best athlete in the women's game, and so she's going to need that," Henman said (from 1:40).

The former British ATP star also labeled Gauff an "enemy" as she will take on Paolini at the Italian's home ground.

"She's going to need that resilience on the court because she knows that she's going to be the enemy. ... Like Paolini is going to have massive Italian support. But yeah, I think the way that Gauff has been able to come through some difficult moments for me, she just goes in as a slight favorite," Henman added.

Apart from her singles final with Gauff, Paolini will also chase doubles glory on Sunday, teaming up with Sara Errani against Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova.

How has Coco Gauff fared against Jasmine Paolini ahead of their Italian Open 2025 final?

Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Saturday’s Italian Open final promises fireworks as Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini square off on Center Court at the Foro Italico. The 21-year-old Gauff is riding high after outlasting Zheng Qinwen in a brutal semifinal, while the 29-year-old Paolini is having a dream run on home soil.

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the Madrid and Rome finals in the same season. Paolini, meanwhile, backed by a passionate Italian crowd, dropped just one set all tournament and is bidding to become the first Italian woman to win in Rome since 1985.

Their head-to-head stands 2-1 in Gauff’s favor, but Paolini won their most recent clash, on clay in Stuttgart last month, 6-4, 6-3. The American is 11-2 on clay this year and has racked up four Top 10 wins on the surface, meaning their latest clash is set to be a thriller.

