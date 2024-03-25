"Enough with the excuses"; "Have some shame" - Fans annoyed by Holger Rune's clarifications after disappointing Miami Open 2R loss

Tennis fans expressed annoyance over Holger Rune's clarifications following his disappointing second-round loss at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a quarterfinal exit at Indian Wells, Rune's campaign at the Sunshine Double resumed on Sunday, March 24. The sixth seed faced Fabian Marozsan in the Miami Open second round, following a first-round bye.

Marozsan, making his debut at the ATP 1000 event, won the match 6-1, 6-1 to register one of the biggest upsets on the tour this season. The World No. 57 broke Rune five times in the match and saved all three break points he faced to wrap up the encounter in just under an hour.

After the match, Holger Rune reflected on his Miami Open campaign ending abruptly. The Dane stated on social media that he wasn't feeling fit entering the match and should have opted to pull out upon retrospection of the result.

"Unfortunately this was the end of @miamiopen. I knew I wasn't feeling 100% well today but I didn't imagine my energy level would be so low. Looking back I should've pulled out. But it's always difficult because I had been preparing and wanting to play for a week. Time to go back to Europe. Thanks for the support Miami," Rune wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans on social media were unamused by Rune's explanation. One fan criticized the Dane for making excuses, suggesting to instead credit his opponent for the win.

"Holger, wish you nothing but the best moving forward, but enough with the excuses. Just say, "Fabian played great tennis. I wish him luck moving forward." You played the match, so whether you should have pulled out or not is irrelevant," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan appealed to Rune to "have some shame" after making excuses for his loss.

"You got 1 and 1'd by the world number 12782 and are now making excuses? Have some shame Holgie," the fan wrote.

A third fan labeled Marozsan as the "deserved winner" and chastised Holger Rune for not congratulating his opponent.

"You missed the congrats to my opponent today Fabian Marozsan who was the deserved winner," their tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Holger Rune is a top 10 player who has to be top 3 one day" - Fabian Marozsan praises the Dane after his win

Holger Rune at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Fabian Marozsan showered praise on Holger Rune, calling him a "very talented player".

After the match, Marozsan reflected on his experience playing at the highest level, facing a top-10 opponent. The Hungarian opined that Rune has the potential to break into the top 3 one day.

"I really enjoy playing here at the highest level. I had a great day today and I enjoyed every moment on the Stadium Court. I played against a very talented player. He's a top 10 player who has to be top 3 one day," Marozsan was quoted as saying by Tennis.com.

Fabian Marozsan will face Alexei Popyrin in the third round on Monday. This will be their first meeting on the tour. Meanwhile, Holger Rune is expected to be next in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters if he regains proper match fitness.