Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently shared a nostalgic picture of his former student Darwin Blanch ahead of his first-round match against his idol Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Blanch's tennis journey began at the tender age of five at the Rick Macci Tennis Academy, where he trained until he was thirteen. Currently, he trains at the tennis academy of former World No.1, Juan Carlos Ferrero, which also produced two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Macci took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to express his excitement about Blanch’s upcoming match. The 69-year-old posted an old picture of him with a young Blanch and captioned it:

"Epic opportunity for Darwin as he plays his idol first round Madrid!!"

Blanch made his ATP tour debut as a wildcard at the 2024 Miami Open, where he lost 6-4, 6-2 in the first round to Tomas Machac. The 16-year-old received another wildcard for the Madrid Open and is now gearing up to face his idol, Rafael Nadal.

"I'm really excited, obviously a little bit nervous. But I'm just really happy to be playing against Rafa. I'm ready to go out and just enjoy every moment. I know there's going to be a lot of people and they're going to be against me. Obviously, Miami helped me [get used to the big stage] a bit, but it's always been a thing that I've liked playing with a crowd and I've always enjoyed that," Blanch told ATPTour.com.

In 2023, Blanch made significant strides in both the singles and doubles categories on the ITF circuit. The American reached the last four at both the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships and advanced to the Round of 16 at the US Open.

In doubles, the 16-year-old reached the Round of 16 at the French Open, made it to the semifinals at the Wimbledon Championships, and advanced to the third round at the US Open. His performance earned him two singles and three doubles junior titles. Blanch also played a crucial role in helping the United States secure third position in the junior Davis Cup.

Last year, Macci predicted a bright future for Blanch, suggesting he has the makings of a future ATP star.

"American 15-year-old Darwin Blanch will have one of the best forehands and serves on the ATP tour in the near future. Everything is science-based and wired correctly from age 6. The muscle memory is brainwashed to optimize execution in sync so you do not have a technical flaw," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci believes Rafael Nadal won't be a contender at the 2024 French Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Barcelona Open

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci believes Rafael Nadal won't be among the favorites to win the 2024 French Open.

Following an injury in Brisbane that led to a hiatus of almost three months, Nadal made a comeback at the Barcelona Open, where he secured a 6-2, 6-3 win against Flavio Cobolli before losing 7-5, 6-1 to Alex de Minaur in the second round. The Spaniard is now all set to participate in the Madrid Open, which will start on April 24.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Macci discussed Nadal’s return to tennis and lauded his exceptional achievements.

"First off – the King of Clay; the best claycourt player to ever hold a racket; 112-3 at the French Open – are you kidding me? If you are 112-3 at anything, you’re amazing let alone pro tennis," he told Sportskeeda.

Macci further stated that past injuries have affected Nadal’s mobility and could impact his Grand Slam performance. The 69-year-old also expressed uncertainty about Nadal’s chances of a 15th French Open victory due to health concerns and inadequate match practice.

"But yes. Rafa doesn’t quite move like I’ve seen him move in the past. And even in the Grand Slams - now you’re playing the best of five," Macci said.

"That invincibility is kinda over, alright? He still - on clay, if his health is good - and it’s all about his health - he can still be a rough out for anybody. But as a contender, I can’t see it. He hasn’t played enough. The fear factor’s kinda gone," he added.

