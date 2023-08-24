US Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The season's last Grand Slam, the US Open, will be held from August 28 to September 10.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion. A year after claiming his maiden Major title here, the young Spaniard has quickly cemented himself as the next big thing. His biggest rival on the tour is no other than Novak Djokovic, who's set to ascend to the top of the rankings at the end of the tournament.

All Djokovic needs to do is win just one match to be number one, regardless of Alcaraz's result. He also recently defeated his younger rival in the final of the Western & Southern Open. The two are heavily favored to contest the championship round here as well.

The stage is set for another exciting fortnight of tennis. On that note, here's all the relevent information about the US Open:

What is the US Open?

The tournament traces its roots back to 1881 and is one of the oldest events on the tennis calender. The initial editions took place in Newport, with the tournament moving to the West Side Tennis Club in New York in 1915, but only for the men's events.

Since 1978, the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows has been the home of the US Open. The tournament was held on grass since its inception, but switched to clay for the next three editions.

Hardcourts then became a permament fixture since 1978. Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors hold the Open Era record for most men's singles title with five.

Venue

The US Open will be held on hardcourts at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Players

Jannik Sinner is the sixth seed at the 2023 US Open.

The entire top 20, led by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as the top two seeds, are set to contest the US Open. A few other top players, such as Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune, haven't won a match on hardcourts in the lead-up to the tournament.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud isn't setting the tour on fire with his results either. Jannik Sinner bagged the biggest title of his career by winning the Canadian Open and could follow it up with another stellar result here.

Veteran John Isner is set to resign, with the US Open being his farewell tournament. Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will be aiming to give the home crowd something to cheer about, while former champion Daniil Medvedev is another player to keep an eye out for.

Schedule

The first round matches will begin on Monday, August 28. The first four rounds are played on two days each and will go on until Monday, September 4. The quarterfinals will be contested on September 5 and 6.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, September 8. The men's singles championship round will be held on Sunday, September 11 at 4 pm local time. The full tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money this year's US Open is a whopping $65 million, of which $3 million is reserved for the men's singles champion. The victor will also bag 2000 ranking points for his efforts.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $3,000,000 2000 Runner-up $1,500,000 1200 Semifinalist $775,000 720 Quarterfinalist $455,000 360 Fourth round $284,000 180 Third round $191,000 90 Second round $123,000 45 First round $81,500 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the US Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony Sports Network.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

