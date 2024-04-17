Rafael Nadal may not enjoy the same invincibility as he did during his peak years ahead of the 2024 French Open, according to Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci.

On Tuesday, April 16, amid unending injury concerns, Nadal made a triumphant return to competition, defeating 21-year-old Italian Flavio Cobolli, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round of the Barcelona Open – where he is the 12-time champion. This was the Spaniard’s first match on clay since his record-extending 14th French Open win in 2022. It was also only his fourth win overall since the end of that year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Serena Williams’ ex-coach discussed Rafael Nadal’s comeback and also hailed the Spaniard’s legendary achievements, including his French Open win-loss record.

"First off – the King of Clay; the best claycourt player to ever hold a racket; 112-3 at the French Open – are you kidding me? If you are 112-3 at anything, you’re amazing let alone pro tennis," he told Sportskeeda.

Rick Macci, however, noted that Nadal’s restricted movement, courtesy of his several injury ordeals, would likely hamper his chances at Grand Slam level.

In recent times, the former World No. 1 has had to battle through foot, hip, and abdominal injuries, among others.

"But yes. Rafa doesn’t quite move like I’ve seen him move in the past. And even in the Grand Slams - now you’re playing the best of five," Macci said.

Though Rafael Nadal cruised through his opening-round match in Barcelona, the 37-year-old has struggled with his serve in recent weeks due to physical limitations.

Macci opined that given the Spaniard’s lack of matches and his health issues, he won't be the favorite to win a record-extending 15th French Open at this year’s event.

"That invincibility is kinda over, alright? He still - on clay, if his health is good - and it’s all about his health - he can still be a rough out for anybody. But as a contender, I can’t see it. He hasn’t played enough. The fear factor’s kinda gone," the American coach said.

"Rafael Nadal won a lot of matches just because his name was Rafa" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

The Spaniard beat Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before defeat to Jordan Thompson at the 2024 Brisbane International in January

Rick Macci also touched upon Rafael Nadal’s past invincibility at Grand Slams, claiming that the Spaniard won many of his matches by his sheer formidable presence.

"And in the past, that [best-of-five] would be to his benefit because you would have to bring your breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and be out there all day. And he won a lot of matches just because his name was Rafa," Macci told Sportskeeda.

The American coach, though, backed the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to go out on his terms despite his recent on-court vulnerability.

"He doesn’t move quite as well but at the end of the day, he’s gonna go out on his own terms. What he’s accomplished on clay especially, we might not ever see again in the history of tennis," he said.

Rafael Nadal will face Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2024 Barcelona Open on Wednesday, as he chases a historic 13th title at the event.

