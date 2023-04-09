Casper Ruud reached his first ATP final of the 2023 season on Saturday, outlasting Quentin Halys in the semifinals of the Estoril Open. In a year that has been far more disappointing than expected so far, the result has come as a welcome relief for the former World No. 2.

Speaking to the press after his 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win over Halys, Ruud did not want to declare that he was back to his best just yet. He noted instead that he wanted to stay focused and win the final.

The Norwegian, a nine-time ATP title winner, revealed that one of his goals for the year had been to add one more to his tally and take his trophy haul up to 10. He hoped this would happen in Estoril this week.

"I don't know… I'm just going to try to stay focused, stay on track and see what happens," Ruud said.

"It will be a great match for me, I would like to try to win. One of my goals for 2023 was to win one title. I want that 2nd digit, a 10th title. It's a big difference and that's why I'm playing tomorrow! I'll give it all. We will see."

While the World No. 5 admitted that the ATP 250 event was not the biggest in the world, he was glad to get more match wins under his belt and grow in confidence. With his clay season off to a good start, the 24-year-old hopes this form will translate into the bigger tournaments coming later in the season as well.

"It's a smaller tournament compared to what we're going to have in the next few months and the goal is to do well on the big stages," Casper Ruud said.

"But it's good to have confidence to win matches. That's always what we need. Winning matches in these smaller tournaments can feel good and is a perfect start to the clay court season."

In Sunday's final in Estoril, Casper Ruud will lock horns with Miomir Kecmanovic in a match where he aims to give his all.

"He's killing everyone, I hope I'm not the next victim" - Casper Ruud on his final against Miomir Kecmanovic at the Estoril Open

Casper Ruud takes on Miomir Kecmanovic in the Estoril final

While Casper Ruud took down Quentin Halys in three sets to reach the final of the 2023 Estoril Open, Miomir Kecmanovic needed just two sets to down Marco Cecchinato in the semifinals on Saturday.

Yet to drop a set in the tournament, the Serb has been on fire this week -- something Ruud himself has noticed. The World No. 5 joked that he was hoping that he wouldn't become Kecmanovic's next victim, a tall ask considering he trails 0-2 in their head-to-head.

Ruud revealed that the duo have been good friends since their junior days and hoped that they can continue to stay that way for years to come. The last time the pair met was in the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals, and the Estoril Open will be the first time they face off against one another in a tour final.

"He's playing very well. He's killing everyone! I hope I'm not [the next] victim, but I'll do my best. We are very good friends, I've known him since I was 14 or 15, we have good chemistry. It's always fun to play and train with him," Casper Ruud said.

"Now he's beaten me twice in a row, but we haven't played in a few years. It's good to play in a final for the first time and we'll give it our all. I hope that in the end we will continue to be friends," he added.

