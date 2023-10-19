Eugenie Bouchard aces 'dinnertime' look in brown tube top and denim during time in New York

Eugenie Bouchard recently showed off her stylish outfit and hinted at her dinner plans in New York.

In her recent post, Bouchard flawlessly showcased her fashion flair. She is seen leaning against an exposed brick wall, donning a sophisticated yet casual ensemble. She wore a snug brown tube top paired with light blue denim and a pair of lace-up platform ankle boots.

"dinnertime 🤎," Bouchard captioned her post.

Bouchard recently made her relationship public with Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of model Christie Brinkley, after keeping their romance under wraps for a long time.

The couple had been seen together several times since last summer. Their first public appearance was on a beach in Miami. They also had lunch in Soho, New York. They started dating after she ended her relationship with NFL star Mason Rudolph last year.

Bouchard and Brinkley-Cook shared a photo and a video of their playful hug on a waterfront terrace, where she can be seen in a light pink bikini.

"baby boy," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard reunites with Team Canada for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard is set to play for her country again in the international arena after being selected for the Team Canada roster for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Bouchard will team up with Leylah Fernandez, reigning US Open doubles winner Gabriela Dabrowski, Rebecca Marino, and Marina Stakusic for Team Canada. The finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup will take place at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain, from November 7 to 12.

The 29-year-old will return to the Billie Jean King Cup after a four-year absence. She has competed in 10 matches in the event in the past.

Team Canada is placed in Group C. The squad’s opening match is a showdown with host Spain, which boasts talents like Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa, and Marina Bassols Ribera. This encounter is penciled in for November 8.

The Canadian contingent will then lock horns with Poland two days later, on November 10. Though the Polish team will miss their shining star, Iga Swiatek, they remain formidable, fielding talents like Magda Linette, Magda Frech, Katarzyna Kawa, and Weronika Falkowska.

Eugenie Bouchard’s most recent WTA title came in 2014, when she clinched the Nuremberg trophy. She also has not advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since 2015, when she achieved that feat at the Australian Open.