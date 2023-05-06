Canadian professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard expressed her amusement after being greeted by an odd-looking sculpture in Rome, Italy. This comes a few days ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Italian Open.

The former World No. 5 earned a main draw qualification to the Madrid Open after winning both of her qualifying matches. However, the 29-year-old lost to Italy's Martina Trevisan in the second round of the tournament held in the Spanish capital.

Bouchard, who is quite active on social media, uploaded a picture of a white sculpture of a seemingly nude man holding a tennis racquet.

"The first thing you see when you arrive and walk thru (through) the players' entrance," the Canadian captioned her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard through her Instagram stories

Eugenie Bouchard is yet to reach the finals of the Italian Open. The World No. 285 also shared a few glimpses from her practice sessions in Rome, as she is gearing up for her run in the Italian Open.

A known fan of the British Royal Family, Eugenie Bouchard also watched the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, her 70-year-old son and heir Charles was crowned as the King on Saturday, May 6. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist posted an Instagram story expressing her excitement at watching the coronation. Sadly for her, she couldn't watch the coronation live, due to her practice. However, the Canadian did get a chance to watch the royal event later on.

"Catching up on the coronation during pt cuz I missed it during practice!!!" she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard took a 'dopers' dig at Maria Sharapova, apologized later

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three

Eugenie Bouchard's Madrid Open campaign was cut short by Martina Trevisan in the second round. But the Canadian player's time in the tournament was enough for controversy to follow her.

After her first-round win over Dayana Yastremska in the Madrid Open, Bouchard hinted at her opponent and Maria Sharapova's past doping scandals on Twitter.

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid."

The tweet, which has now been deleted, was a subtle dig at Yastremska's 2021 doping scandal when she was suspended, only for the ITF to lift it later. Bouchard also hinted at Sharapova's infamous doping scandal of 2017.

However, soon after her tweet was met with a lot of negative reactions from tennis fans, she deleted it and issued an apology.

"I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court," she tweeted.

Poll : 0 votes