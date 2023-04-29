Eugenie Bouchard has apologized for her controversial remarks aimed at Dayana Yastremska and Maria Sharapova following her exit from the 2023 Madrid Open.

Bouchard defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Elizabeth Mandlik in the qualifiers of the Madrid Open to advance to the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament. She took on Yastremska in the first round, where she came back from a set down to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2. The former World No. 5 was unable to progress further in the tournament, losing to Martina Trevisan in straight sets.

On April 27, in a now-deleted tweet, the Canadian shared an image of herself at the Madrid Open, with the caption reading:

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid."

Bouchard's post was in reference to Yastremska's doping scandal from 2021 when the Ukrainian was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance (mesterolone). However, her suspension was lifted later that year after the ITF ruled that she was not responsible for the positive test.

The Canadian's tweet was also a sly dig at Sharapova, who she faced at the 2017 Madrid Open, shortly after the former World No. 1's return to the WTA tour after having served a 15-month doping ban.

Bouchard had previously voiced her displeasure at Sharapova being allowed to return to the tour, labeling the Russian a "cheater."

On Friday, April 28, Eugenie Bouchard issued an apology for the tweet, acknowledging that it was unnecessary and a result of poor judgment.

"I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court," she tweeted.

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Eugenie Bouchard's "doper" dig condemned by Simona Halep's coach

Eugenie Bouchard's tweet condemned by Simona Halep's coach

Simona Halep's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, took issue with Eugenie Bouchard's words as his protege is currently navigating a doping trial herself.

Mourataglou stated that he was glad the Canadian had deleted her tweet as it was unfair to attack those who have been cleared of all charges.

“I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal,” he tweeted.

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal. I am glad Genie deleted her tweet. It is not a fair thing to attack people who have been totally cleared by the Tribunal. https://t.co/cFMgGgjNkR

Eugenie Bouchard's tweet came on the same day Simona Halep opened up about the unfair postponement of her doping trial.

Poll : 0 votes