  Eugenie Bouchard drops 2-word reaction to Serena Williams' daughters Olympia & Adira adorably doing her makeup

Eugenie Bouchard drops 2-word reaction to Serena Williams' daughters Olympia & Adira adorably doing her makeup

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 16, 2025 14:26 GMT
Serena Williams with her daughters (L) with Eugenie Bouchard (R)
Serena Williams with her daughters (L) with Eugenie Bouchard (R) | Instagram (L) Getty (R)

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to Serena Williams' daughters, Olympia and Adira, applying makeup on her. The American tennis icon showed off her young daughters' skills in an adorable video.

Williams gave fans a sweet peek into her life as a mom with a fun makeup session alongside her daughters. In the video she shared, nearly 2-year-old Adira confidently dabbed makeup on her mother's face with a sponge, earning the title of "makeup artist."

Meanwhile, 7-year-old Olympia worked on a mannequin head, showing off her growing skills. When asked why she started doing makeup, Olympia said:

"Because I want to become like Mommy."
Williams captioned the post:

"Look at my girls!!!!! THE way @adiraohanian handles that sponge though! Shes not even 2 yet! I have loved makeup my entire life. It started young for me and my girls are following my path… now if I could just get them to pick up a tennis racket…. 🤔 🎾 @olympiaohanian @wyn"
Canadian tennis and pickleball star Eugenie Bouchard commented on the post with two words:

"The sweetest ❤️"
Eugenie Bouchard's comment on Serena Williams' post
Eugenie Bouchard's comment on Serena Williams' post (Image: Instagram)

Notably, Williams has starred on several magazine covers and has been a fashion icon in the tennis world during her playing days. Moreover, she is now an entrepreneur and owns a beauty brand called WYN.

"Serena Williams' the greatest ever" - When Eugenie Bouchard showered praise on American before their Australian Open 2019 clash

Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard at the WTA Finals 2014
Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard at the WTA Finals 2014 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard faced each other on the WTA Tour thrice, and it was the American who came out on top each time. Before their second-round clash at the Australian Open in 2019, Bouchard called Williams the "greatest ever."

"Well, it's a long list," Bouchard said when asked about Williams' qualities (via WTATennis). "She's the greatest ever. So it's just so cool that I'll be able to share the court with her and an opportunity to see how I compare to one of the best players. Her ranking is Top 20 right now, but to me she's always basically No.1."
Williams won the Melbourne clash 6-2, 6-2. The American retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open. She now focuses on raising her two daughters and runs her makeup brand, WYN, along with her investment firm, Serena Ventures.

Meanwhile, Bouchard, who last played a professional tennis match in August 2024, has since transitioned to playing pickleball competitively. She is occasionally spotted on the tennis court, but hasn’t returned to the pro tour since.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

