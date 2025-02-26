Eugenie Bouchard flaunts her lavish gifts ft. Cartier, bouquet of flowers as she celebrates her 31st birthday

Eugenie Bouchard turned 31 on Tuesday, February 25, and her birthday was made even more special as she was treated to some unique gifts. The 2014 Wimbledon Championships runner-up later shared some of the highlights from her 31st birthday.

Ad

On the evening of Tuesday, February 25, Bouchard shared a series of posts via her Instagram Stories. The first post featured the picture of the gift the Canadian gave herself; a brand new Cartier, tucked away inside a classy red bag with the luxury watchmaker's elegant white logo adorning it. Bouchard captioned this post:

"Happy bday to me 🥺"

Bouchard flaunting the Cartier she gave herself on her 31st birthday (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

Next, she revealed a bouquet of white roses and an assortment of sweet delicacies gifted to her by former WTA player Heidi El Tabakh, who currently serves as Canada's Billie Jean King Cup captain. El Tabakh famously led Canada to success at the prestigious international women's team tennis event in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Heidi El Tabakh's gifts to Bouchard on the latter's 31st birthday (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

Next up, the former WTA No. 5 shared a sneak peek of tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann's gifts to her, which included a lip plumper and what looked like a card addressed to Bouchard.

Ad

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann's gifts for Eugenie Bouchard (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

Bouchard also took a ride on the subway and snapped a selfie while she was at it. She captioned this particular post:

Ad

"Subway bday ride 🥳"

Bouchard taking a subway ride on her 31st birthday (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

Eugenie Bouchard spent her 30th birthday with an adventure-filled experience in a winter wonderland

Eugenie Bouchard enjoying her 30th birthday (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

In 2024, Eugenie Bouchard's birthday wish was to learn skiing, so she visited Colorado ahead of turning 30, and spent time with her brother to get better at the sport. She later took to Instagram to share a video, in which it looked like she had already learned a great deal about it, as she skillfully traversed the snowy slopes.

Ad

"For my birthday this year I wanted to learn how to ski!," Eugenie Bouchard captioned the post.

The Canadian's last high-profile on-court outing came at Pickleball Slam 3, where she teamed up with former ATP No. 1 Andy Roddick, but ultimately lost to the legendary couple of Steffi Graf and Andy Agassi. Bouchard had earlier kickstarted a professional pickleball career, even though she is yet to make an announcement regarding her future in pro tennis despite significantly limited participation in the sport's events in recent years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback