Eugenie Bouchard has 'great day' dreams dashed by unfortunate hotel mishap

Eugenie Bouchard recently had her dreams of a ‘great day’ dashed by an unfortunate mishap. Lamenting the lost opportunity, she shared the story with fans, revealing that the mishap included her car and a hotel valet.

While Bouchard is best known as a tennis player, she has recently turned her attention to pickleball. On the tennis courts, the Canadian’s career has seen her reach the final of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, as well as the semifinals of the 2014 Australian Open and French that year. In 2024, she began exploring her talents in pickleball, signing with the Professional Pickleball Association.

Recently, Eugenie Bouchard narrated an unfortunate incident in her day. Sharing a snap of her car, the 31-year-old revealed that she was gearing up for a ‘great day’ but her hotel valet accidentally broke her car door handle.

“When you think today is going to be a great day and nothing will stop me and then your hotel valet breaks your car door handle," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Via Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard on her pickleball career

Eugenie Bouchard at the Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard first became acquainted with pickleball in 2021, when she played the sport with friends. Fast forward to 2024, the Canadian began playing pickleball professionally, and her transition was met with immense intrigue. Despite being a new player, she was often playing on center courts, and Bouchard was initially ‘uncomfortable’ with her lukewarm performances in front of large crowds.

“I’m on center court not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I’m bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world. I didn’t like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that’s about to happen.’ But I’ve slowly found my footing,” she told AP earlier this year.

Discussing her goals in the sport, the 31-year-old revealed that she was counting on the small wins for now, saying,

“Success is going to a tournament and leaving with at least a win. For the first couple of tournaments, I would play singles, doubles and mixed doubles and be 0-3. There’s just something really defeating about flying to a city and being on that plane back having not even won one match. You’re like, ‘What am I doing here?’ So thankfully I started getting wins.”

In 2025, Eugenie Bouchard was acquired by the New Jersey 5s in the Major League Pickleball draft. However, she was later traded and will now be competing for the Phoenix Flames.

