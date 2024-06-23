Eugenie Bouchard hilariously confuses Taylor Fritz with Taylor Swift during Queen's Club commentary; urges Iga Swiatek to reveal note from popstar

Eugenie Bouchard had a hilarious slip-up while commentating on the match between Taylor Fritz and Milos Raonic at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships. The Canadian mistakenly referred to Fritz as popstar Taylor Swift, which also prompted a discussion about Iga Swiatek's recent visit to the singer's Eras Tour concert.

Following his commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Taro Daniel in the opening round, Fritz battled it out against Raonic for a place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Eugenie Bouchard joined Steve Weissman on the Tennis Channel to commentate for the clash, with the discussion turning to Raonic's lackluster serving performance compared to his record-breaking 47 aces against Cameron Norrie in the opening round.

While attempting to laud Taylor Fritz's skills as a returner, Bourchard mistakenly referred to the American as Taylor Swift and promptly burst into laughter.

Fritz was mistakenly referred to by Swift's name during his quarterfinal clash against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open as well, which sparked hilarious reactions from fans.

"Yeah he did not do nearly as many aces as that previous match, not even getting to double digits, just at nine aces here. Obviously, a formidable opponent and returner in Taylor Swift... Taylor Fritz... Oh my god," Eugenie Bouchard said, breaking into laughter after she misspoke.

Bouchard also humorously addressed her fondness for Swift, which led to a discussion about Iga Swiatek's recent experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Liverpool.

"We all know what I'm used to saying when I say Taylor, what I usually follow it by," she added.

Swiatek had gushed over her "incredible" experience at the concert on social media and shared a small glimpse of the handwritten congratulatory note Swift penned for her, likely for her recent French Open triumph.

Eugenie Bouchard, however, is not satisfied with just a tiny glimpse, playfully urging the World No. 1 to show the entire message.

"Did we see the whole note? I really think we should see the whole note," she said.

Taylor Fritz claimed a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Raonic in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships. However, Jordan Thompson ended the American's run in the quarterfinals, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Fritz will continue his grasscourt season at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, his final stop before the Wimbledon Championships.

"It would add lots of intrigue" - Eugenie Bouchard calls for longer grasscourt season, Andy Roddick endorses her take

As Eugenie Bouchard has taken up commentary during the grasscourt swing, she recently joined the debate about extending the grasscourt season.

Speaking on Tennis Channel Live, Bouchard endorsed the idea of adding a Masters 1000 event on the surface, asserting that it would add "intrigue" to the rankings.

"I personally would love a longer grasscourt season. I think it's so special. I think it shows the tradition in the history of tennis, so I would love to see a longer season and bigger events. I think it would add lots of intrigue to the rankings by having a Masters 1000 on the surface. It would give more importance to the surface," Eugenie Bouchard said.

Andy Roddick echoed Bouchard's sentiments, arguing that grasscourt specialists are severely "underserved" on the tour calendar.

"I just don't understand it. Obviously, grass needs to be grown. It's a sensitive surface, but just on merit, it needs to be fair on different playing styles. I think grasscourt specialists have been underserved for a long time," Roddick said.

The former World No. 1 also highlighted the disparity between the clay season, which offers nearly two months of preparatory events before the French Open, and the grass swing before Wimbledon, which he believes is completely "rushed."