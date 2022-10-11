Eugenie Bouchard, Leylah Fernandez, and Denis Shapovalov celebrate Thanksgiving Day in Canada

Leading Canadian tennis players Eugenie Bouchard, Leylah Fernandez, and Denis Shapovalov celebrated a special day for their country, wishing fellow Canadians a happy Thanksgiving Day. Canada usually celebrates the harvest festival on the second Monday in October and celebrated Thanksgiving Day 2022 this week.

The tennis stars took to social media to express their joy at the occasion, with Bouchard jokingly stating that she hopes to retire soon to be able to join the festivities.

"Can't wait till I retire so I can join the festivities lol," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard via her Instagram account.

Fernandez and Shapovalov also joined her in wishing their compatriots on the festive day.

Leylah Fernandez via Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard has been busy on the court over the past few weeks and is set to begin her campaign at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Tuesday against Anhelina Kalinina. She made it through the qualifying draw at last week's Ostrava Open but lost in the first round against sixth seed Belinda Bencic. Bouchard recently made the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open.

Meanwhile, last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is playing closer to home this week at the San Diego Open in California. The youngster will kickstart her campaign against eighth seed Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday. The San Diego Open is Fernandez's first event since she lost in the second round of the 2022 US Open.

Denis Shapovalov has found some form of late after a tough middle phase of the season, which also saw him lose in the third round of the US Open. He reached the final of the Korea Open and the semifinals of last week's Japan Open, where he lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

Eugenie Bouchard joins fellow WTA stars in spreading awareness on World Mental Health Day

Eugenie Bouchard at the Prague Open

On Monday, Eugenie Bouchard joined the likes of Ana Bogdan, Marta Kostyuk, and Jaqueline Cristian at the Transylvania Open to convey an important message on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. They urged viewers and fans to "stop beating yourself up" and embrace failure as a part of life.

"Give yourself a break, stop beating yourself up," said Eugenie Bouchard to begin the video message. "Everyone makes mistakes, has setbacks and failures. You will fail sometimes, not because you plan to, but simply because you're a human. Failure is part of creating a great life," the other players chipped in.

If Bouchard wins her opening match against Kalinina at the Translyvania Open, she will face Ysaline Bonaventure in the Round of 16. Fifth seed Magda Linette is a potential quarterfinal opponent for Bouchard, while the likes of Bogdan and Anastasia Potapova are in the other half of the draw.

