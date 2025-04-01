Eugenie Bouchard makes the most of her days at home in Miami Beach: From swimwear outing to scrumptious food

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has shared images of herself relaxing at home in her Miami apartment and around Miami Beach. She is still registered as a tennis pro but turned professional with the Professional Picketball Association tour in 2024. She intends to return to the WTA tour despite becoming further entrenched as a pickleball player.

The 31-year-old's pickleball team, the New Jersey 5s, traded her to the Phoenix Flames in February. There, she will join former tennis pro and three-time Major doubles champion Jack Sock, committing her to a summer of pickleball rather than tennis.

Bouchard is Canadian-born and began playing tennis in Montreal. However, she moved to Florida at 12 to study under acclaimed tennis coach Nick Saviano. Now a native of Miami, she took to her Instagram account to post images of her relaxing at home in her apartment, and on the beach with appetizing-looking food.

Screengrab of Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story (via @geniebouchard)

Bouchard last played on the WTA tour in August 2024 at the Canadian Open qualifiers. Japan's Moyuka Uchijima beat her.

Eugenie Bouchard is currently ranked No. 998 by the WTA, but is still active on the Tour

Eugenie Bouchard's career saw her contest two Grand Slam semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, where she was beaten by Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. In her only tour win, the 2014 Numberger Versicherungscup, she overcame Karolina Pliskova in the final, becoming the first Canadian to win on Tour since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old told the Tennis Insider Club, as reported by express.co.uk, that she still intends to return to the tour, but her new pickleball responsibilities were taking up more and more of her time. She said:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations."

In February, Bouchard confirmed her pickleball credentials while participating in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third edition of the Pickleball Slam. She and former US Open champion Andy Roddick took on Agassi and Graf for the $1 million prize, a match they lost.

