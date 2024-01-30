Eugenie Bouchard makes exciting game show appearance, wins rent for 9 people on 'Rent Free'

Eugenie Bouchard recently made an appearance on the Bilt Rewards' online game show, Rent Free, and won rent for nine people.

Bouchard is a Canadian professional tennis player who has recently become a professional pickleball player as well. She has won one singles and doubles title each and was also a part of Team Canada which won the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Bouchard was a finalist at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships and also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open the same year. This helped her in becoming the first Canadian to break into the Top 5.

The Canadian recently made an appearance on Rent Free hosted by Bilt founder and CEO Ankur Jain. Here's how the game works - 1000 Bilt members are asked a hypothetical question and then the player gets 20 seconds to guess the top six answers. For each answer that the player gets correct, someone's entire rent gets paid.

For the first question, Bouchard was asked to name a famous Canadian. She managed to give three correct answers naming pop sensations Justin Bieber, Drake and superstar Ryan Reynolds.

In the second question, she was asked to name an athlete who would be an amazing pickleball player. Bouchard again managed to score 3 out of 6 naming Lebron James, Michael Jordan and Roger Federer.

In the final round, she was asked to name something that's mentioned in almost every country song. This time around, Eugenie Bouchard managed to give two answers but was given an extra point for saying cute girls which was similar to love/heartbreak thus winning the rent for 9 people.

Eugenie Bouchard is all set to be a part of the Netflix Slam

Eugenie Bouchard would be joining Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for the upcoming Netflix Slam which would be held on March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Canadian has been juggling her professional career as a tennis player and a pickleball player, being a part of both the tours. After recently kicking off her career as a pickleball player, she is all set to return to tennis.

Bouchard announced in a tweet that she would be teaming up with Mike Bryan. The duo would face the team of Bob Bryan and Asia Muahammad in a mixed doubles match at the Michelob Ultra Arena on March 3.

