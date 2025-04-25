Eugenie Bouchard pressured by friends to play Wordle on April 24: Here's why

Eugenie Bouchard has shared the news that she had a unique connection to the popular word game Wordle this week. The former Wimbledon finalist is still a registered professional with the WTA, but having also signed with the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) last year, she appears destined for a pickleball future.

Bouchard was traded in February to the Phoenix Flames pickleball team. She joined forces with three-time Major doubles titleist Jack Sock, and last week, the pair were in Vietnam to promote the game. Bouchard is also often featured in their ad campaigns and literature.

This week, however, Bouchard took time out to share a unique coincidence on her Instagram account. Friends and colleagues had messaged Bouchard on April 24 that she should play the popular daily New York Times word game, Wordle, in which players have to discover a five-letter word. Bouchard did a Google search:

"Got multiple texts to play wordle today, I googled why..."

And got the answer - the Wordle solution for that day was her name:

"Drumroll please... GENIE!"

Eugenie Bouchard last played on the WTA tour in the Canadian Open qualifiers last August. She was defeated then by Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

Eugenie Bouchard says that she will play again on the WTA Tour when her schedule allows

Eugenie Bouchard played in two Major semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final, where she lost to Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. She had one win on the WTA Tour, defeating Karolina Pliskova in the 2014 Nürnberger Versicherungscup final. In 2024, Bouchard told the Tennis Insider Club, per express.co.uk, that she hasn't retired from professional tennis and would one day rejoin the WTA tour:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate"

Her pickleball schedule appears to be pretty hectic. In February, Bouchard played in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third Pickleball Slam. She and former US Open champion Andy Roddick were beaten by Agassi and Graf, and having just finished the PPA's Vietnam tour, her summer seems to be dedicated to pickleball.

