Eugenie Bouchard ready to offer "babysitting services" as she gives amusing glimpse of latest act

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has offered an amusing glimpse of her new career as a babysitter. The 31-year-old divides her time these days between pickleball and tennis. She has now dropped outside the WTA's top 1000 players, so it seems the Canadian is winding down her tennis career.

Bouchard joined the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) in 2024, and was recently in the news when her team, the New Jersey 5s, traded her to the Phoenix Flames. The trade brings Bouchard together with former tennis pro and three-time Major doubles champion Jack Sock, which means her summer will be spent on a pickleball rather than a tennis court.

In the meantime, Bouchard took to her Instagram account to post images of her babysitting an unnamed toddler. Bouchard captioned the endearing pictures with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion:

"Babysitting services available. Quality time"

Eugenie Bouchard Instagram - Source: Instagram

Bouchard's last competed on the WTA circuit at the 2024 Canadian Open qualifiers, where she lost to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. The Canadian remains registered with the WTA as a professional, but shows no sign of joining the tour in the immediate future.

Eugenie Bouchard is at a career crossroads, after an exceptional tennis career

WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

Bouchard managed two Grand Slam semifinals in her career and the 2014 Wimbledon final, losing to Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. She won one tour title, defeating Karolina Pliskova to pocket the 2014 Numberger Versicherungscup, becoming the first Canadian winner on tour since Aleksandra Wozniak in 2008.

Despite her tennis background, she seems inevitably bound for pickleball. In February, Bouchard partnered with Andy Roddick in a $1 million challenge against tennis legends Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf in the third edition of the Pickleball Slam. Agassi and Graf took the win and the money.

Brouchard has signed a three-year deal with the PPA, but has insisted on being released for tennis events if required. In February, she told the independent.co.uk that she's still learning pickleball, but is adapting quickly:

“I didn’t like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that’s about to happen.’ But I’ve slowly found my footing."

Bouchard insists she still practices tennis, and expects to compete again on the WTA tour. She's currently ranked No. 1007, so it's a long way back to recovering her former glory.

