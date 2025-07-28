"Eugenie Bouchard really put Canadian tennis on the map": Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff & Madison Keys applaud WTA star ahead of Canadian Open retirement

Eugenie Bouchard received praise from fellow tennis players Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys after announcing her retirement from tennis. Having started her career at five, Bouchard turned pro in 2009. The Canadian player enjoyed a remarkable junior career, which included winning the 2012 Wimbledon girls' title.

At the age of 20, she made her way to the final round at Wimbledon, becoming the first Canadian-born player to compete in a singles Grand Slam final. The Canadian star announced her decision to retire from her beloved sport and received support from American sensation Gauff. The 2024 French Open winner highlighted Bouchard's pickleball pursuits and wished her well.

"She had a great career early on and had a great, great couple of results in some slams. Yeah, it's definitely not easy, but I know she's also playing on pickleball, too. You know, she spread it across all ways. I think she'll be fine." (via press conference)

Jessica Pegula spoke highly of Bouchard, stating that the 31-year-old's performances as a junior raised tennis' profile in Canada.

"I feel like she really put Canadian tennis on the map a little bit with how well she did when she was younger, doing well in juniors, and then obviously doing well making the finals at Wimbledon. I feel like tennis has gotten really big here, and I think she's one of the reasons why." (via press conference)

Having known the Canadian player since she was a kid, Madison Keys expressed that it was nice growing up with Eugenie Bouchard.

"I've known Genie for a long time and have played against her since we were kids. It's always really incredible to grow up with someone and then see them have such an amazing career." (via press conference)

Eugenie Bouchard reveals the reason for retiring from professional tennis

Eugenie Bouchard at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Quebec (Photo by Getty Images)

Eugenie Bouchard will commence her run at the Canadian Open on Monday by taking on Emiliana Arango. She opened up about her retirement, stating it no longer feels worth it after dedicating her whole life to the sport.

“It just takes so much dedication, sacrifice, and dedicating your entire life to have a chance to make it,” Bouchard said. “That’s something I have done my whole life thus far. For me, at a certain point, that’s just not worth it anymore." (via wtatennis.com) “I feel like I kind of did the whole spectrum of positive, negative, good results, bad results, and I guess that’s what life is too, right? So tennis was a little kind of sample of what real life is.”

Eugenie Bouchard will be seen competing for the last time at the 2025 Canadian Open (National Bank Open), at the IGA Stadium in Montreal.

