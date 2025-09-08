Eugenie Bouchard reveals 'theory' behind why she picked Carlos Alcaraz to defeat Jannik Sinner for US Open glory after witnessing their warmups

Eugenie Bouchard correctly predicted Carlos Alcaraz would defeat Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open title. She revealed the 'theory' behind her prediction after the Spaniard's triumph.The tennis world tuned in to watch the ATP Top 2 battle it out for the final Grand Slam of the year at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. With the US Open title and the World No. 1 spot on the line, former Canadian tennis star Bouchard made a prediction on X after watching the players' warm-ups. She wrote:&quot;Saw the players’ warm ups in the gym before the match on tv. Based on this I am predicting Alcaraz. I’ll reveal my theory only if he wins 😆&quot;Genie Bouchard @geniebouchardLINKSaw the players’ warm ups in the gym before the match on tv. Based on this I am predicting Alcaraz. I’ll reveal my theory only if he wins 😆In the presence of the US President Donald Trump, Alcaraz started the match on the front foot. He earned two breaks to win the first set. Sinner won the second by claiming a crucial break. However, the Spaniard was extremely clinical in the next two sets and registered a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.After the match, according to her words, it was time for Bouchard to reveal how she had predicted correctly. She shared a video of the players' warm-up in which Alcaraz looked more focused and methodical, stretching with his physio, while Sinner was relaxed and playful. Contrast in prep styles tipped it for her.Genie Bouchard @geniebouchardLINKBecause of this 😂Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner for the 10th time and now leads their head-to-head record 10-5. This was also his fourth victory over the Italian in five matches in 2025.Eugenie Bouchard opines on Jannik Sinner's outfit, Carlos Alcaraz's post-match speech at the US Open finalJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with their 2025 US Open trophies - Source: GettyEugenie Bouchard was active on X during the 2025 US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. She was particularly impressed with the Italian's outfit during the presentation. He wore a red jacket, and the former Canadian player felt:&quot;The red outfit really bringing out the red hair 👌🏼&quot;Genie Bouchard @geniebouchardLINKThe red outfit really bringing out the red hair 👌🏼Meanwhile, during Alcaraz's speech after the match, Bouchard pointed out:&quot;And carlitos making Stacey tear up!! 🥹&quot;Genie Bouchard @geniebouchardLINKAnd carlitos making Stacey tear up!! 🥹US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster stepped down after the 2025 edition, receiving heartfelt tributes from both finalists in their speeches.The gripping US Open final saw Alcaraz showcase mastery and resilience to defeat Sinner. He outperformed his rival with 42 winners to 24 unforced errors and broke Sinner’s serve five times. It was a near-clinical display in a two-hour, 42-minute match. Alcaraz is now a six-time Grand Slam champion.