Eugenie Bouchard shares cryptic message about feeling left out of group chats

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared a cryptic message about her friends and family leaving her out of group chats. The Canadian is currently a pro pickleball player playing on the PPA Tour, but she continues to be a ranked WTA player as well.

Ad

Bouchard shared a cryptic post on X that did not provide much detail. The 31-year-old Canadian wrote about being left out of group chats by friends and family.

"Realizing friends & family make group chats without me makes me sick," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, there is no follow-up post or message with an explanation.

Bouchard is a pro pickleball and tennis player competing on the PPA and the WTA tours. Her last official tennis match came in August last year at the Canadian Open. Currently, she is ranked World No. 1000.

Meanwhile, on the pickleball front, Bouchard has been making a name for herself by playing in one of the most highly anticipated exhibition events along with tennis legends. She was also drafted to the Major League Pickleball out of free agency but was traded soon after.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard played at the Pickleball Slam 3 with Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf before the Major League Pickleball trading fiasco

Eugenie Bouchard and John Isner celebrate a point earned at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

In February, Eugenie Bouchard partnered with American tennis legend Andy Roddick to play against tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Agassi and Graf were defending champions at the Pickleball Slam 3 as they defeated Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe at the earlier edition.

Ad

This year, Bouchard and Roddick were joined by John Isner, while Agassi and Graf had Mardy Fish. After three matches played, the teams were tied, and a dreambreaker decided the outcome. It was Agassi and Graf who came out on top, successfully defending their title and earning the $1 million prize.

Days later, on March 2, Bouchard was drafted by the New Jersey 5s in Major League Pickleball. She was brought in from free agency, but just days into the draft, she was traded to the Phoenix Flames. Reacting to the news about her trade shared on X, she wrote:

Ad

"Okay woah whiplash"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, she had also become the center of memes surrounding the trade. However, the 31-year-old was "unbothered" by them as she continued to prepare to play for the Flames in the new MLP season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback