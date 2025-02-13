Eugenie Bouchard turns up the glamour in chic all-black outfit in latest mirror selfie

Eugenie Bouchard shared an image on Instagram in a chic all-black outfit. Earlier, the Canadian athlete had a fun banter with Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ahead of their countdown at Pickleball Slam 3.

Bouchard is a professional pickleball and tennis player who keeps shifting between the two sports. In tennis, she competed at the WTA 1000 event in her country, Canada, but currently, she is competing at the PPA Tour in Tucson. She participated in the mixed doubles event with former tennis player Jack Sock; however, they ended up losing to the team of Lindsey Newman and Ivan Jakovljevic, 8-11, 5-11.

Bouchard is also preparing for the Pickleball Slam 3, one of the most anticipated tournaments. Amid this, she visited the BILT Originals event in New York and shared updates on her Instagram story. In one of her updates, she shared a mirror selfie, in which she donned a stunning all-black outfit, with a full-sleeved top and leather shorts.

Bouchard also wore black high-knee boots and stockings to enhance the look of the entire outfit.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Ahead of this, Bouchard was making headlines for her banter with Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf on social media ahead of the Pickleball Slam 3. The latter shared a video on Instagram, where she challenged Bouchard, saying:

"We're gonna put the 'genie' back in the bottle."

The Canadian also replied on her Instagram story after watching this video.

Eugenie Bouchard opened up about choosing pickleball as her career

In an interview with Tennis.com, Eugenie Bouchard opened up about why she chose pickleball as her career. She is one of the top-notch players who became the first Canadian to reach the finals of a Grand Slam at the 2014 Wimbledon.

However, despite having a decorated tennis career, Genie decided to shift sports because she wanted to challenge herself with something new.

“I was like, you know, ‘I’d love to challenge myself to try something new.’ And also to be a part of something that is so trending and growing so much, that was really appealing to me. It was also something I could do while still playing some tennis tournaments. So that’s why I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me up,'" said Eugenie Bouchard.

She added:

"I still have a long way to go but at least I feel like I belong a little more."

Eugenie Bouchard has also reached two semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open and two US Open 4Rs in 2014 and 2015. She will next be seen on the court for the Pickleball Slam 3, competing with Andy Roddick on her team at the Michelob Ultra Arena on February 16, 2025.

