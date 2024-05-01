Rafael Nadal has shared his thoughts on his wife Maria Francisca Perello and sister Maribel joining the fans in shedding tears after his fourth-round exit at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal bowed out of the final Madrid Open of his career in the fourth round, facing defeat at the hands of Jiri Lehecka, who claimed a 7-5, 6-4 victory in just over two hours. The tournament organizers paid tribute to the Spaniard after his loss, unveiling banners celebrating his five titles at the Masters 1000 event.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled to hold back tears as he delivered an emotional address to the crowd, moving the entire audience to tears with his poignant speech.

The former World No. 1's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and sister, Maribel, were not immune to the emotionally charged atmosphere, joining the fans in shedding tears.

Rafael Nadal addressed the fans' intense emotions in his post-match press conference, admitting that he found immense "personal satisfaction" in evoking such passionate reactions.

The Spaniard viewed the audience's emotional response as a testament to his exemplary on-court conduct, emphasizing his commitment to displaying respect and sportsmanship throughout his illustrious career.

"It gives me great personal satisfaction. When people get excited, they don't just get excited about the sporting issue, it will be because I also assume that I have done things well, not just with the racket in hand. I hope that I have behaved appropriately almost always," he said (via Punto de Break).

"Although we all make mistakes and have better and worse moments, I have always tried to be respectful, kind and serve people in the best way I knew how. I have also tried to have appropriate behavior on the court and I think I have succeeded for the most part of the times," he added.

The 37-year-old also remarked that it was "normal" for his family members to cry, humorously suggesting that they would likely shed tears even if he behaved "horribly," given their deep affection for him.

"That people in my family cry... it's normal. Even if I had behaved horribly, I suppose they would cry too, because they have a different affection for me than the people around me," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal: "I have been fortunate to have very suitable people by my side, so that in difficult moments I have always received the support"

Rafael Nadal reflected on his period of suffering amid his injury setbacks, emphasizing that his comeback journey satisfied him, as he had spared no effort in ensuring his return to the court.

"It always pays off, and even if I hadn't arrived it also pays off. In the end, it pays off for me because if not, I'm not at peace with myself. This, for me, is a vital basic principle: returning home with the feeling that I did everything what is in my power to make everything go well," Nadal said in the same press conference.

"This has been basic since I started my career. Then, you lose, you win, and it is part of our world, but the feeling of making an effort to make things go well is something that I have taken almost to the extreme in my career and, in the processes of recovery from injuries, I try to make it that way as well," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion highlighted his good fortune in having a strong support system in the form of his family and friends, which, combined with the love from the fans, pushed him to put in the extra effort to make a comeback.

"I have been fortunate to have very suitable people by my side in all facets, so that in difficult moments I have always received the support of the people around me. If you add to that the love of the people, it always helps to want to try a little more. I have always done it and, well, here I am," he said.

Nadal also disclosed that he hoped to be in action at the Italian Open next, with his participation at the French Open hinging on his performance in Rome.

